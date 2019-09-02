Though Jamie and Sela continue to hang out together, the actor denies that there’s anything romantic. The duo were spotted again in Atlanta at Ludacris’ charity basketball game on Sept 1.

Jamie Foxx, 51, and Sela Vave, 21, are spending more and more time together. The duo were spotted on back-to-back outings, first at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on August 31, and again at Ludacris’ celebrity basketball game on Sunday, September 1. Jamie and Sela both posted from the event on their Instagram stories, but didn’t snap any photos together or tag each other. The cook-off took place in California, while the basketball game was in Atlanta, suggesting the two travelled together.

Jamie shared several moments from the game, and was spotted posing for plenty of photo ops with attendees on other accounts. The “Blame It” singer appeared to be particularly chummy with Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, 20. Sela was also avidly posting, as she watched the game from the benches and hung out singer Marques Anthony — who has previously sung back up for Jamie. The festivities continued later that evening at Atlanta’s TopGolf, where Sela hit the dance floor at the afterparty. The aspiring singer rocked a strapless neon green dress for the occasion, paired with hoop earrings. R&B star Ashanti made an appearance at the bash, tagging Jamie in one of her stories from the party. Later that evening, Sela posted a series of selfie videos in a bathroom singing to a song by Bryson Tiller — which was possibly taken in the bathroom of the gorgeous home she shared in an earlier boomerang. It’s unclear if the home belonged to Jamie, though an Atlanta house he previously lived in sold in 2017.

Ludacris’ event was part of LudaDay Weekend, which the rapper started in 2005. The annual event takes place each year on Labor Day weekend, and is dedicated to social service and responsibility. According to the website, the philanthropic event “brings together the Atlanta community and Luda’s celebrity colleagues.” All proceeds from the city-wide event go towards The Ludacris Foundation and other charities benefiting children.

Jamie was first spotted out with the stunning Sela when they were holding hands as they departed Bootsy Bellows night club in West Hollywood on August 16. Reports surfaced shortly after that Jamie and Katie Holmes, 40, had split after a six-year relationship. The actor has actively denied the rumors that he’s dating Sela — who is four-years younger than Jamie’s daughter Corinne, 25 — and explaining that he’s simply trying to help the young singer and describing her as the next Beyonce. “If you do your background history, as opposed to scandal chasing, we went to Power 106, and I introduced her as my new artist, whole squad, whole label…I’m not no old n**** out here with no young folks. You understand what I’m saying?” For her part, Sela also shut down rumors in an Instagram post on August 21, writing “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story… for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music #killthedoublestandard.”