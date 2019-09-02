See Pic
Hollywood Life

Ammika Harris Shows Off Flat Stomach In Red Bikini Top Amid Pregnancy Rumors With Chris Brown

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris
Backgrid
©2012 GAMEPIKS 310-828-3445 Singers Rihanna and Chris Brown sit courtside as they attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks NBA game at Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 25, 2012. The Lakers defeated the Knicks 100-94. XYZ (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR99084_10.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris. Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika Harris BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Chris Brown and his new rumored girlfriend Agnez Mo who is an Indonesian Pop Star are both seen arriving separately to DJ Khaled Birthday Celebration in Beverly Hills Pictured: Ref: SPL1632096 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran at Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Party hosted by Hennessy V.S, on in Los Angeles Hennessy V.S Presents Jhene Aiko's Private EP Release Event, Los Angeles, USA View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Ammika Harris shared a pic on Sept. 1 that shows her posing with what appears to be a flat stomach and it has her fans debating whether or not the rumors she’s pregnant with Chris Brown’s baby are true.

Ammika Harris, 26, seems to love keeping people guessing when it comes to those pregnancy rumors! The gorgeous brunette, who is rumored to be pregnant with Chris Brown‘s baby, shared a photo of herself to Instagram on Sept. 1 and in it, she is posing in an outfit that bares a lot of skin, including what appears to be a flat stomach. The snapshot shows Ammika standing outside while wearing a red bikini top, a red jacket with one sleeve off the shoulder, and matching red pants. “Catchin sunsets with @fashionnova,” she captioned the post, promoting the fashion brand.

Fans were quick to comment on Ammika’s post and the look of her midriff. Some claimed she indeed had a flat stomach while others insisted it was an illusion from the angle. Others pointed out it could be an old photo. “Def pregnant 👌,” one fan wrote. “Where is the bump? These must have been taken beforehand,” another commented.

This isn’t the first time Ammika has posted a photo of herself with a flat stomach since the rumors she’s having a son with 30-year-old Chris began. On Aug. 28 she posted a different Instagram pic that showed her wearing an Oh Polly mini peach dress that helped her accentuate her curves but not a bump. “Eternal sunshine @ohpolly #ohpolly #ad,” she captioned the stunning image. 

View this post on Instagram

Catchin sunsets with @fashionnova

A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa) on

Ammika and Chris caused speculation about a possible pregnany earlier this year after he commented “BM”, which usually means “baby momma” on one of her pics. Soon after, reports that they were expecting a son surfaced on Aug. 25, leading more to believe it’s true. Neither Ammika or Chris have commented on the rumors yet.