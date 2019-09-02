Ammika Harris Shows Off Flat Stomach In Red Bikini Top Amid Pregnancy Rumors With Chris Brown

Ammika Harris shared a pic on Sept. 1 that shows her posing with what appears to be a flat stomach and it has her fans debating whether or not the rumors she’s pregnant with Chris Brown’s baby are true.

Ammika Harris, 26, seems to love keeping people guessing when it comes to those pregnancy rumors! The gorgeous brunette, who is rumored to be pregnant with Chris Brown‘s baby, shared a photo of herself to Instagram on Sept. 1 and in it, she is posing in an outfit that bares a lot of skin, including what appears to be a flat stomach. The snapshot shows Ammika standing outside while wearing a red bikini top, a red jacket with one sleeve off the shoulder, and matching red pants. “Catchin sunsets with @fashionnova,” she captioned the post, promoting the fashion brand.

Fans were quick to comment on Ammika’s post and the look of her midriff. Some claimed she indeed had a flat stomach while others insisted it was an illusion from the angle. Others pointed out it could be an old photo. “Def pregnant 👌,” one fan wrote. “Where is the bump? These must have been taken beforehand,” another commented.

This isn’t the first time Ammika has posted a photo of herself with a flat stomach since the rumors she’s having a son with 30-year-old Chris began. On Aug. 28 she posted a different Instagram pic that showed her wearing an Oh Polly mini peach dress that helped her accentuate her curves but not a bump. “Eternal sunshine @ohpolly #ohpolly #ad,” she captioned the stunning image.

Ammika and Chris caused speculation about a possible pregnany earlier this year after he commented “BM”, which usually means “baby momma” on one of her pics. Soon after, reports that they were expecting a son surfaced on Aug. 25, leading more to believe it’s true. Neither Ammika or Chris have commented on the rumors yet.