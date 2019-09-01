Tiffany Trump All Smiles At BF’s Birthday After Dad Donald Denies Calling Her Fat

Tiffany Trump isn’t letting reports that her dad Donald didn’t want to be photographed with her because of her weight get her down. She was all smiles celebrating her boyfriend’s 22nd birthday.

Tiffany Trump has a loving boyfriend in Michael Boulos and celebrated his birthday with a smile amid reports her father President Donald Trump didn’t want to be photographed with her because he thought she was “overweight.” Her mom Marla Maples, 55, posted pics from Michael’s intimate 22nd birthday celebration in Instagram pics on Aug. 30. They show a smiling Tiffany seated alongside her handsome beau with a cake in front of them, and their proud mothers standing above their kids.

“Proud & happy momma’s celebrating Michael’s 22🎂 this week. I actually slowed down the Live photo on the 2nd shot and saw that both Sarah and I were kissing and blessing our sweet kiddos at the exact same moment. 😁🙏🏼🙌🏻😁 I think I found my twin #prayingmom 💕I love watching God in action and so grateful when the Divine brings beautiful souls together from across the sea to share our hearts, life stories & fun!” Marla captioned the pic, referring to how Lebanese-Nigerian Michael — who lives in London — found American Tiffany.

On Michael’s Aug. 28 birthday, Tiffany shared a loving Instagram post about how much her boyfriend means to her. “Happy Birthday, @michaelboulos 🎈❤️🎈You fill my life with so much joy, kindness and laughter! Thank you for always putting a smile on my face! ♥︎” along with pic of herself and her guy posing on the beach.

Tiffany’s name ended up in the news on Aug. 30 when it was reported that her dad’s now fired personal assistant Madeline Westerhout allegedly made off the record claims to reporters that Trump doesn’t like being photographed with his 25-year-old daughter because he perceived her to be “overweight.” Yet he told reporters when departing the White House for Camp David that same day that “It was too bad,” she was fired, saying Madeline, 28, was a “very good person,” which he reiterated in an Aug. 31 tweet. In it he even said she just “had a bad night” when talking to the reporters after allegedly having one too many drinks and that she called to apologize and he forgave her.

When it came to the Tiffany weight issue, Trump told reporters when departing for Camp David that Madeline’s alleged claim was “absolutely false” and “hurtful” and that he planned to talk to his daughter “soon.” He said “I love Tiffany” and that she is a “great person.” Trump also added “I love Tiffany!” at the end of the fawning tweet about Madeline as well.