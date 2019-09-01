Suri Cruise looked all grown up when she was seeing spending time with a friend while getting coffee in New York City on Aug. 31.

Suri Cruise, 13, proved she’s her mom Katie Holmes‘ mini-me when she stepped out looking adorable and grown up during an outing with a friend on Aug. 31! The brunette teen held a coffee and snack as she made her way down the streets of Manhattan while wearing a maroon patterned shirt and a peach-colored skirt. She topped the look off with a matching headband and tan flat shoes with bows as she also carried a light pink purse by latching the handle straps over her elbow.

This latest outing is just one of many we have seen Suri on in NYC over the course of the summer. She is often out and about with her mom and they always tend to look stylish. On Aug. 28, they were spotted walking the streets in the Big Apple while wearing their best casual but cool wardrobe choices. Katie donned a gray sweater with white cropped pants and lime green heels while Suri showed off a gray T-shirt with soft pink jogging pants and white sneakers.

Katie and Suri’s outings show their close mother-daughter bond that they’ve had since Katie split from Suri’s dad Tom Cruise, 57, in 2012. Suri and Tom have reportedly not seen each other since 2013, but she seems to be doing just fine with Katie. Whether they’re attending yoga classes together or going shopping, they rarely go anywhere without each other, but now that Suri is growing up before our very eyes, we expect to see her on more trips with friends like her latest one.

We love seeing Suri getting older and more independent by the day! We look forward to seeing what she decides to do with her life as the years go on.