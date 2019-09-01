Serena Williams took the time to honor her daughter Alexis Olympia’s second birthday by sharing a sweet post-birth photo from 2017 that shows her holding the tot.

Serena Williams, 37, proved that she’s a proud mom when she took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share a heartwarming photo and message for her daughter Alexis Olympia‘s second birthday. The tennis champ posted a pic that shows her holding a newborn Alexis while in her hospital bed as her husband Alexis Ohanian, 36, stands behind her while looking on at the precious bundle of joy. “The last 2 years have been my greatest accomplishment,” Serena captioned the snapshot.

Serena’s sweet shout-out to her daughter must be bittersweet for the athlete since she’s spending half the day away from the tot due to competing the U.S. Open tournament against Croation tennis player Petra Martic. The time away is a sacrifice Serena has had to make often ever since having little Alexis, but she definitely prioritizes her motherly duties whenever she can.

In addition to Serena’s birthday post, Alexis’ dad took to Instagram to share his own for his baby girl. In his pic, which also seems to be from the hospital a close-up of his hands can be seen along with Serena and Alexis’ hands. “How has it already been two years? Happy cake day @olympiaohanian 🍰♥️ Thank you for being the greatest thing we’ve ever done. And thank you for teaching me that every parent in the US deserves those first months with their newborn. I’m a better business leader because of it. #PaidFamilyLeave,” he captioned the pic, referring to his time away from his job after his daughter’s birth.

We’re hoping little Alexis has the best birthday ever! From the looks of her mom and dad’s recent photos, she sure is surrounded by love!