Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major Injuries’ After Car Veers Off Road Into A Ditch

One of Kevin Hart’s classic muscle cars got into a car accident that ultimately landed the actor in the hospital.

Kevin Hart was treated for injuries after getting into a car accident in the early hours of Sept. 1, according to TMZ, who has photos of the damage. One of the actor’s classic muscle cars veered off the winding Mulholland Highway into a ditch just before 1 a.m. local time. Photos obtained of the scene showed Kevin’s Plymouth Barracuda deep in a ravine about 10 feet off the street. Luckily, there were no casualties.

The car drove through wooden fencing along the roadside, and the roof of the vehicle was crushed from the impact. Authorities have confirmed the car belongs to Kevin, but he was reportedly not driving at the time of the accident. There were two other people in the vehicle, including the driver, and the police said Kevin and the driver both suffered “major back injuries.” The third passenger was a woman who did not require hospital treatment. Cops told TMZ that the driver had not been drinking.

Kevin was the first passenger that escaped the car. A member of his security team then showed up in an SUV and picked him up, according to a witness. Police said the comedian, who lived nearby, went home “to get medical attention” and was eventually treated at a hospital.