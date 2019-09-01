Debra Messing Fires Back At Donald Trump After He Ignites Twitter Feud Over Beverly Hills Fundraiser Criticism

President Trump wasn’t amused by the ‘Will & Grace’ stars’ comments, reminding Debra that she once called him ‘Sir’ at an NBC event years ago.

Donald Trump, 73, is always feuding with someone — and this Labor Day weekend, he’s taking shots at Debra Messing, 51. Trump name-checked the Will & Grace star in a now-deleted tweet after she criticized his upcoming Beverly Hills fundraiser during Emmy week. “Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Debra tweeted on the evening of August 30. The ritzy event — which funds Trump’s re-election efforts — is being hosted on September 17, and tickets start at $1000 but can run up to a whopping $100,000 per couple.

Trump didn’t take kindly to Debra’s criticism, rebutting with “I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’ How times have changed!” The response — which was posted on the morning of Sunday, September 1 — references Debra and Donald’s two-year overlap at the peacock network: Will & Grace, which ran eight 8 years, had its original final season in 2006 and Trump’s The Apprentice premiered in 2004.

Debra swiftly responded two hours later, tweeting, “Now that I know I have your attention @realDonaldTrump, please read this thread— a PARTIAL list of souls lost to preventable, devastating gun violence. America wants universal background checks. The majority of Americans want assault weapons ban. Take Action and I’ll call you Sir.” She attached a tweet listing a number of mass shootings in the US, detailing the total number of lives lost and injuries in each city.

The outspoken redhead continued to clap back on Instagram, posting “So! I woke up this morning to my phone notifications going crazy. I got scared. I thought “Oh NO! Don’t tell me there is a 3rd mass shooting this weekend! Don’t tell me the Bahamians have lost their homes, their Lives by Hurricane #dorian! It was Trump. NOT CALLING McConnell and demanding an end to the recess, and an emergency meeting to pass the gun violence bills passed by the House months ago. NOT reversing his decision to move $155 MILLION DOLLARS from FEMA Disaster Fund to ICE. Nope. What was on Trump’s mind in the midst of such tragedy, was me. The LAST thing that should be on his mind or in his tweets. #25thamendment.”

Debra continued to comment on Twitter, also writing “I am proud to be a donor when I contribute to a campaign. I am happy to be listed when I attend a fundraiser. I am assuming anyone who donates to Trump’s fundraiser would feel the same. Why wouldn’t they?” and sharing a link to where followers can find public lists of donors in their areas.