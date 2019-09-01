Cardi B Climbs Rafters & Twerks It Out In Rainbow Jumpsuit At Music Festival – Pics & Video

Cardi B put on quite the show at the Made in America festival! She climbed rafters, twerked it up, and rocked a KILLER rainbow jumpsuit.

Cardi B never disappoints when she hits the stage. The rapper, 26, had a set at the Made in America music festival on Aug. 31 and fans were treated with an epic performance. Not only did the “Money” hitmaker show off her incredible twerking skills, but she even kicked off her shoes and climbed the rafters while rapping. She literally climbed bars to spit them. Iconic.

Cardi’s performance outfits are always spectacular, and this one was no exception. The mother of one looked killer in a skintight rainbow jumpsuit that featured a cutout on the chest, revealing her cleavage. She pulled her hair into a half-up, half-down style, securing it with a multicolored, sequined hair tie.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Cardi’s amazing performance. One fan shared a video of the songstress twerking before singing her collaboration with City Girls, “Twerk.” Alongside the video was the caption, “Almost passed out after this vid but @iamcardib DID HER THING!!! LOVE YOU!”

Almost passed out after this vid but @iamcardib DID HER THING!!! LOVE YOU! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/gxZOKHBgU4 — nija💋 (@nijakrystal) September 1, 2019

While in her performance look backstage, Cardi filmed herself going off about why people love her so much. “Let me tell you something; when I was a stripper with the crooked teeth, [men] didn’t give a f–k. They used to fall in love with me,” she said in the Twitter video, adding, “Bitches would be like, ‘Oh my god. Why her? She’s a f–king stripper. She’s so ratchet.’ Even when I got with Offset.”

Shout out to @iamcardib for kicking her shoes off and climbing up into the rafters #MadeInAmerica pic.twitter.com/NoPCmkuiSu — Mileena Thee Stallion (@MessyAfroPuff) September 1, 2019

Cardi continued: “It’s like, ‘What you mean, why her, bitch?’ ‘Cause I’m a mother-f–king vibe! Unforgettable, unexplainable … Y’all bitches be cute, but y’all just ain’t that vibe.” Moral of the story: Cardi B is a VIBE.