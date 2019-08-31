‘This Is Us’ season 4 is going in a very new direction. The first season 4 trailer revealed multiple new cast members, including Jennifer Morrison, ‘When They See Us’ stars, and more.

If you think you know This Is Us, you don’t know This Is Us. That’s the message the critically-acclaimed NBC drama is saying in the season 4 trailer. “It’s so strange, isn’t it? How just like that a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story,” Rebecca tells Jack. “It’s actually kind of terrifying, you know? How a single cross with one person you’ve never met can change everything.”

The trailer features our fan favorites like Jack, Rebecca, and the rest of the Pearson crew. Griffin Dunne and Phylicia Rashad, a.k.a. Nicky and Beth’s mom, are returning in season 4 as well. However, there are a slew of new characters coming into the fold in season 4. Jennifer Morrison, best known for her role as Emma as Once Upon A Time, is coming into the picture. She plays a member of the military and comes home to hug Nick Wechsler’s character in the trailer. That’s all we know for now. And the mystery continues!

Omar Epps and M. Night Shyamalan are also joining the show, along with When They See Us stars Marsha Stephanie Blake and Asante Blackk. Both of them recently received Emmy nominations for their powerful performances as Linda McCray and Kevin Richardson in the Netflix miniseries. This Is Us earned 9 Emmy nominations this year.

This Is Us loves a good twist, so you know season 4 is going to blow us all away and make us cry all the tears. The series will return with a special extended premiere event on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The title is of the first episode of season 4 is “Strangers.”