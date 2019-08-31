See Pic
Sofia Richie Rocks Crop Top & Biker Shorts For Getaway With Scott Disick & Lala Kent — Pic

Scott, Sofia and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent are in sunny Cabo, Mexico for the Labor Day long weekend!

Sofia Richie, 21, has been all over map lately: she just celebrated her 21st birthday in Las Vegas on August 24, and made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday, August 28 — now the jet-setter is in Cabo for the Labor Day long weekend! Sofia is on the getaway with boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, 28 and Lala’s fiancé Randall Emmett, 48. “From Venice to more paradise birthday never [ends],” Sofia shared in an Instagram story of herself relaxing on Friday, August 30.

The trip was also revealed via a photo of the four-some shared on Randall’s Instagram account on afternoon. Both couples give some serious face as they pose, all with their arms around each other, in front of a private plane. “Just landed in Cabo for Labor Day weekend with @letthelordbewithyou @sofiarichie @lalakent,” Randall, who is a film and television producer, captioned the snap. Randall’s name may ring a bell as he was engulfed in a feud with rapper 50 Cent a few months ago, or, as Randall mistakenly called him in a text, “Fofty.”

The always stylish Sofia rocked a pink, short-sleeved Chanel sweater — the same one she sported en route to Vegas — for the flight, which barred her midriff and revealed her flat tummy. She paired the sweater a fitted pair of on-trend black biker shorts, an orange baseball cap, black shades and a pricey pink Chanel flap bag. Sofia showed off her toned legs in the photo, which also highlighted her perfect golden tan. The model has been soaking up the sun in the past month after yachting around Italy with Kylie Jenner, partying poolside at Encore Beach Club in Vegas, and hitting Venice earlier this week.

The trip also coincides with Lala Kent’s 29th birthday, which she celebrates on September 2. While Scott and Sofia have been relatively quiet on their Instagram stories, Lala and Randall have been posting up a storm, enjoying the day boating, drinking and enjoying the hot weather. Vanderpump Rules stars Kate Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are also on the vacation, as they hit a Cabo nightclub on the evening of Friday, August 30.