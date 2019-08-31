Olivia Jade ‘Fears’ For Her Future Amid Parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli’s Legal Battle

While most of Olivia Jade Giannulli’s friends are heading back to class at USC, she’s still out of school and fearful as her parents face possible jail time in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Normally Olivia Jade Gianulli, 19, and her sister Isabella, 20, would be prepping to head back to USC right about now. But after their parents Lori Loughlin, 55, and Mossimo Giannulli, 56, pled not guilty in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, YouTube star Olivia’s relations with her folks is still rocky. “Olivia’s relationship with her parents remains very strained. It’s a weird time for her now that her friends are all going back to school, and her family is stuck in this situation. Summer was a nice relief and she’s thankful to have lots of support around her, but she’s scared,” a source close to Olivia tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Olivia has returned to her Instagram only twice since her parents were arrested and has not posted any new videos to her once popular YouTube channel.

“She puts up a strong front on social media and likes to look tough, but deep down, she truly fears the unknown and despite the tensions she’s facing with her parents and the very real issues she’s working through with them, she wants them to be safe and move past this. She wants what is best for everyone, and so does Bella. They are trying to be hopeful. This is far from over and she knows that. There are lots of question marks right now surrounding her future,” the insider continues.

Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid out $500,000 in bribes to coaches at USC to admit their daughters as crew recruits, even though neither of the girls were involved in the sport. They were arrested in March as part of a sweeping federal investigation into college admission bribery and pled not guilty to two conspiracy counts on April 15, choosing to fight the charges even though if found guilty they will almost surely get prison time. They made a court appearance in Massachusetts on Aug. 27 in a hearing over a conflict of interest involving lawyers in the case.

“The legal situation is complicated. Olivia is trying to understand it, but lots of it is beyond her comprehension. She hopes her parents know what they’re doing and she’s trying to respect their decisions to move forward as they see fit pertaining to their defense. Overall it’s still a very nerve-wracking ordeal,” our source adds.