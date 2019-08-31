20 People Shot In Odessa, TX After Suspect Hijacks Mail Truck & Opens Fire At Random Victims

Another horrific shooting has occurred in Texas, just four weeks after 22 people were killed at an El Paso Walmart. This time a suspect hijacked a U.S. Mail truck and drove around Odessa, killing five and injuring 20 plus victims, shooting at random.

UPDATE (8/31 6:55pm ET): Odessa public information officer Devin Sanchez confirms 5 dead, at least 21 injured. Three officers were shot and injured, one one from the Midland PD, one from Odessa PD and a state trooper. The suspect was shot and killed by police. He’s been described as a white male in his mid 30’s though his name has not been released.

More terror in Texas involving a gunman, this time between the towns of Odessa and Midland in the western part of the state. According to the Odessa Police Facebook page, “Active Shooter! Please Share! A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.” Local TV station KWTX reported at least 20 victims, which was later confirmed by police sources.

In Midland, a second shooter has been reported driving around in a small gold/white Toyota truck. According to the Midland, PD’s Facebook page: “We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors. There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update with more information as soon as possible.”

Midland police have now confirmed the active shooter at the Cinergy has been killed. “It has been confirmed that the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa. There is no active shooter at this time. All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects.” they added to their Facebook.

A press conference is to begin shortly.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation, posting this tweet:

Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2019

This horrific shooting comes four weeks to the day that Patrick Crusius, 21, opened fire at an El Paso Walmart on Aug. 3, killing 22 and injuring 24. He’s since been charged with capital murder.

Story developing…