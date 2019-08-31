Justin Bieber Freaks Over Being Related To Ryan Gosling & Avril Lavigne: ‘The Best Day Of My Life’

After doing a search on Ancestry.com, Justin Bieber is claiming he’s related to fellow Canadians Ryan Gosling & Avril Lavigne — posting that the findings seem ‘super legit.’

According to Justin Bieber, his family just got bigger! The 25-year-old pop star did a genealogy search on Ancestry.com, and discovered that, apparently, he’s related to fellow Canadians Ryan Gosling and Avril Lavigne. “I also just found out that I’m related to both Ryan gosling and Avril Lavigne this is the best day of my life..,” Justin posted on his Instagram Saturday, August 31. “it seems super legit it’s on ancestry.com.” The website claims to have “world’s largest collection of online records” — which is 20 billion.

Justin’s caption was attached to a screenshot of the detailed family tree, which explains that Ryan Gosling, 38, is Justin’s 11th cousin removed and Avril Lavigne, 34, is a 12th cousin removed. Both relations would be through Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette. According to Ancestry.com, Justin, Ryan and Avril all claim Mathurn Roy and Marguerite Biré as their 11th great grandparents. Interestingly, the trio all hail from the province of Ontario: Justin grew up near Toronto in Stratford, Ryan hails from the city of London, and Avril was born in the town of Belleville.

Given that Justin has had many life milestones, including marrying Hailey Baldwin, 22, last September, signing to a record label at only 13, and winning his first Grammy in 2016 — the discovery seems like an odd choice to dub the “best day” of his life. About a minute after posting the photo on Instagram, Justin also tweeted, “Today is a good day.” Justin has also expressed that he’s a big fan of Ryan, writing “It’s about time we get another movie from the man, the legend Ryan Gosling,” in another Instagram post on August 18.

Justin’s longtime manager Scooter Braun seemed to agree with the family tree, commenting “I always saw a strong resemblance 😄.” Justin’s stylist Karla Welch, who also happens to be Canadian, chimed in, “I’m sure we are also related” — but the bizarre post left most of his fans stumped. “why did the general public know this before you did, my guy?” one fan wrote, indicating that many Beliebers knew about the relations years ago due to public record. “We beliebers know this since 2011” and “i feel weird but am i the only who knew he was related to avril years ago” others commented. Avril and Ryan have yet to respond to Justin’s discovery, but perhaps they’ll make the invite list to his upcoming South Carolina wedding.