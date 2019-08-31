See Pic
Jamie Foxx All Smiles With Sela Vave At Malibu Chili Cook-Off After Denying Dating Rumors – Pic

Despite denying romance rumors, Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave continue to hang out together. They were spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Aug. 31.

Jamie Foxx was spotted out with Sela Vave yet again. After the pair shut down rumors that they were dating, they popped up together again at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off on Aug. 31. Jamie, 51, was all smiles as he was photographed walking through the event in an all-black ensemble. Sela, 21, was spotted hanging around him in a light pink outfit. She shared some footage from the event on her Instagram story.

While these two have been seen out together a lot recently, they’ve recently denied that there is anything romantic going on between them. “For the people who care… here is the TRUE story,” Sela captioned an Instagram post on Aug. 21, addressing the rumors.

She continued: “For everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music ” #killthedoublestandard.”

Attached to Sela’s comment was a video of Jamie and J Young discussing how they took Sela “under our wing” to help her with her music career. Jamie has also compared the young artist to Beyoncé, so it seems he definitely believes in her talent.