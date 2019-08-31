Cassie Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Engagement Pics, Baby Bump Photos & More

It was a pretty exciting week for Cassie! From baring her baby bump to getting engaged to boyfriend Alex Fine, she truly deserved the title of Instagram Queen.

No one knew what Cassie had in store for this week when she shared her first Instagram post. Cassie introduced the week with an inconspicuous shot of her side profile. She wore a black coat and had white petals in her ponytail. While she opted not to caption the image, fellow stars were all about the photo. Azealia Banks commented, “COME ON HOUSE DIVA CASSIE!!!!!!!!! She’s comingggggg.” It seemed Azealia was onto something.

Cassie celebrated her 33rd birthday on Aug. 26, but she didn’t just celebrate her own life – she also took the opportunity to highlight her future child. She shared a photo of herself sitting naked on a shore, cradling her growing baby bump. This was followed by a black-and-white baby bump photo. Rounding out the pregnancy pics was another nude beach shot captioned, “Birthday Suit.”

But the excitement was far from over. Cassie’s boyfriend – and the father of her first child – Alex Fine proposed to her on Aug. 24! She shared the amazing news on the ‘gram on Aug. 27 with a sweet video of the proposal, followed by two stunning images from the beautiful moment. “I love you best friend. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you,” she captioned the photo of her and her fiancé cuddling and smiling for the camera. What a week! Head up to the gallery above to see even more gorgeous shots of Cassie!