Cassie’s personal trainer fiance Alex Fine took to Instagram to share a sweet moment he had with the singer when she embraced him in a touching hug after he completed an intense charity run in Santa Monica, CA on Aug. 30.

Cassie, 33, was proud of her hunky fiance Alex Fine, 26, on Aug. 30! The singer was there to give the personal trainer a big and long hug after he completed a 50 mile charity run in Santa Monica, CA and it was all captured in a sweet video. Alex, who was running on behalf of his domestic violence charity and the cowboy community group Compton Cowboys, took to Instagram to share the memorable moment. In the video, Cassie can be seen with her arms around a tired Alex while wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood that she had over her head.

“Just the person I needed with me the whole time. Wow I am so lucky to be able to hug her after this. She makes me better in every way,” Alex captioned the video. It didn’t take long for Cassie to respond with her own sweet words. “You are amazing. I love you ♥️,” she wrote.

Cassie and Alex’s tight-knit bond started after her longtime relationship with ex Diddy, 49, who she was dating since 2007, ended in Oct. The lovebirds announced that they are expecting their first child together in June and announced their engagement on Aug. 27 with a beautiful pic that showed them in silhouettes that included Cassie’s cute baby bump and Alex bending down on one knee while wearing a cowboy hat.

It’s always nice to see Cassie and Alex’s love on full display! We’re looking forward to more memorable moments in the future.