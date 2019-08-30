Valerie Harper Dead: Beloved ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Actress Dies At 80

It’s with a very heavy heart that we tell you that Valerie Harper has died at the age of 80, her family revealed on Aug. 30.

Valerie Harper died on Aug. 30, her family confirmed to ABC7. The sad news comes after the actress was first diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009, and then she was given just three months to live in 2013, when she was diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a rare condition in which cancer cells spread to the membranes surrounding the brain. Valerie defied those odds, however, and we followed her journey closely as she dealt with that devastating news with grace and bravery — she even competed on Dancing With The Stars later that year. “People are saying, ‘She’s on her way to death and quickly,'” she told Fox News in September 2017. “Now it’s five years instead of three months.”

Valerie’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but on July 23, her husband Tony Cacciotti posted a message saying he would be “where I belong right beside her” for as long as possible. Fans were first alerted that Valerie was nearing the end, when Tony posted on her Facebook page that her doctor had brought up hospice. “I have been told by doctors to put Val in Hospice care and I can’t [because of our 40 years of shared commitment to each other] and I won’t because of the amazing good deeds she has graced us with while she’s been here on earth,” he wrote. “We will continue going forward as long as the powers above allow us, I will do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible.”

Appearing on TODAY in 2013, Valerie shared a little bit of what she had been going through: though she didn’t want to say goodbye to her family just yet, she was ready to face death, and do so with the love and support of her family by her side. Valerie was an absolute legend, who made us laugh and smile every week as the incomparable Rhoda on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, then later on her own shows Rhoda and Valerie. Valerie’s legacy in television will never be forgotten.

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.