Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra Rocked Blazers As Dresses – Which One Was Your Fave?

Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra not only have husbands who are brothers, they now have the same style & both girls opted to wear blazers as dresses while in NYC on August 28.

Sophie Turner, 23, and Priyanka Chopra, 37, both have amazing fashion sense, despite having two totally different styles. While Sophie usually opts for an edgy, punk look, Priyanka goes for more of a feminine ensemble. However, both of the Jonas Brothers wives opted to wear blazers as dresses as they headed out in New York City on August 28, following a Jonas Brothers concert at Madison Square Garden. Sophie looked fabulous when she wore a brown and turquoise Givenchy Double-Breasted Checked Blazer which was a bit oversized and super short. She chose to keep the blazer open, showing off a hint of her white Dior We Should All Be Feminists Tee and the tiniest denim shorts, which were completely covered up by her blazer. She topped her look off with a pair of turquoise strappy Staud Gita Sandals, which brought out the color in her blazer. Sophie’s long, lean legs were on full display in this casual but sexy ensemble.

Priyanka looked just as gorgeous when she wore a crisp white Reformation Maxwell Dress which was a full double-breasted blazer with large tortoise buttons down the front. Her blazer dress featured a plunging V-neckline, which showed off ample cleavage. Priyanka accessorized her look with a pair of clear PVC Giuseppe Zanotti Ada Mules, a cream leather Elleme Baguette Bag, rectangle Vita Fede Black Manhattan Sunglasses, and dazzling, bright gold Sara Weinstock Nappa Pear Cushion Earrings. Priyanka’s toned legs were also on display in this stunning look, as the blazer was super short.

Both ladies looked absolutely stunning in their outfits and we loved both of their looks so much, we can’t decide who pulled off the blazer best.

Blazers have been the hottest trend of the season amongst celebs. We’ve been seeing the stars wear blazers as dresses like Sophie and Priyanka did, or wearing oversized baggy blazers with jeans or matching trousers.