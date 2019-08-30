Sofia Richie Caresses A Mystery Woman’s Butt In New Video From Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Trip

Behind all those aesthetic pictures that Sofia Richie shared during Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday festivities, the model was letting loose! Sofia touches a booty, shows off her dance moves and gushes about the birthday girl in new footage.

Cue “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.” Sofia Richie, 21, lived up to Cyndi Lauper’s motto in new behind-the-scenes footage of Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday festivities, which the makeup mogul shared to Instagram on Aug. 30 — watch it here. At one point, Sofia could be seen resting her head against a blonde beauty’s derriere (Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolau’s?) and touching the booty. Another pal did the same on the opposite cheek.

Sofia also served some serious footwork (did we detect The Robot at one point?) as she hopped into a yacht dance party with Kylie’s party people such as Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. She even took a break from the party to record a sweet message for Kylie, who’s apparently now her BFF! “Kylie, you’re 22 and you’ve always been one year cooler than me. But I love you. You’re my best friend. I don’t know what life would be like without you,” Sofia gushed.

We’re more accustomed to the Sofia who throws a steely look in a Chanel romper in France, or casts an indifferent gaze to the coast of Positano, so this was a rarely seen side of the model. Sadly, her boyfriend Scott Disick, 36, didn’t make a cameo in the video, who also tagged along for the birthday trip that hit up European hot spots like the South of France, Capri and Monte-Carlo.

Kylie returned the birthday love by attending Sofia’s 21st birthday bash in Las Vegas on Aug. 24, which happened just a week after everyone returned from living it up in Europe! In honor of Sofia turning the legal drinking age, the festivities started with a daytime pool party at Encore Beach Club, moved onto a birthday dinner and ended at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas. The same gal pals from Kylie’s birthday party — Stassie and Kylie’s assistant, Victoria Villaroel — all made the flight from LA to Sin City, courtesy of a private jet.

Sofia recently returned to Europe for the Venice International Film Festival! The bikini model made a glamorous entrance on the red carpet on Aug. 28.