Simone Biles Breaks Silence After Brother’s Arrest On Murder Charges: ‘Don’t Talk To Me’

Simone Biles, 22, has broken her silence after her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested on Aug. 29 in connection to a triple homicide in Cleveland, Ohio. “eating my feelings don’t talk to me,” the Olympic gymnast tweeted to her fans shortly after news broke that her brother had been taken into custody where he currently sits in a Liberty County jail until a Sept. 13 arraignment in Cuyahoga County Commons Pleas Court.

The gold medalist received an outpouring of love from fans who reached out to show their support. “You are so strong and you have persevered through so much. You’re going to get through this girl!” one follower wrote. “We love you Simone. I won’t talk to you since i can’t imagine what it’s like to be you, just sending a virtual hug,” another fan commented. “You’re flexible not just physically but mentally you can overcome this you’ll be OK praying for you and for your brother God can change anything,” yet another responded.

Meanwhile, Simone is doing her best to cope after her brother was charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury in connection with a shooting at a New Year’s Eve party. The incident took place at an Airbnb rental apartment above a pizzeria on Denison Avenue near Fulton Road in Cleveland, Ohio.

A fight reportedly broke out after a group of men showed up uninvited to the party. They were asked to leave and, according to police, gunfire ensued. The victims — Devaughn Gibson, 23, DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshon Banks, 21 — were each shot multiple times.

The Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office released a joint statement on Aug. 30 that said, “On December 31, 2018, numerous people attended a New Year’s Eve party at a residence near Denison Avenue and W. 45th Street. Around 11:30pm, an uninvited group walked into the house and an altercation ensued between the uninvited guests and those who were invited. The altercation led to gunfire and multiple victims were shot, three of which were fatal. Several party attendees fled the scene. Cleveland Police responded to the scene immediately. DelVaunte Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Devaughn Gibson, 23, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Cleveland Police’s Homicide Unit conducted an investigation and identified Tevin Biles-Thomas as a shooter in the incident.”