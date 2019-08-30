Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Hitting The Studio To Work On Anticipated New Album

Fans are begging Selena Gomez to release new music, and she proved that she’s listening by sharing new pics from the studio on Aug. 29.

Selena Gomez is hard at work on new music, and she took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 29 to show fans what she’s been up to. The singer posted a boomerang video of herself in the studio, where she’s flashing a smile and giving the peace sign to the camera. She looks to be in the midst of a writing and recording session, as she shared a video of a soundboard, as well, with the caption, “Just so you know, I see your comments and I’m working on it…”

Of course, she is referring to the fact that fans have been asking when Sel will drop her second solo album for quite some time now. She dropped her first record with her band, Selena Gomez & The Scene, in 2013, followed by her solo debut, Revival, in 2015. Since then, she’s been featured on a bunch of songs and even released some tracks of her own, but she has yet to put out another full-length album.

Still, Sel has kept busy over the last few years. Not only has she had partnerships with brands like Puma and Coach, but she’s also done some acting and has made a point to focus on bettering her mental health.

Selena has actually minimized her public presence over the last year or so, as well, but has looked happy and healthy during the times we have seen her. Most recently, she stepped out to attend a Kacey Musgraves concert with friends, and she looked to be having a BLAST! We hope she’s channeling all these good vibes into her record!