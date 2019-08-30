‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Teases ‘Lit’ Season 4 Reunion — Viewers Will Get All Their Questions Answered

Gizelle Bryant promises the season 4 reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ will be the show’s most ‘explosive’ one yet! She teases all of the drama (and name drops a few people) in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife!

Gizelle Bryant is never afraid to tell it like it is. And, that’s exactly what she did while chatting with HollywoodLife about the coming season 4 reunion of The Real Housewives of Potomac. “The reunion is insanity at its finest,” the EveryHue Beauty founder told us during an exclusive interview! “You’re going to see a lot of explaining from Michael Darby,” Gizelle added about Darby, whose sexual assault charge was ultimately dropped. She confirmed that despite everything that’s happened with Michael this season, “I feel like the viewers will have all their questions answered.”

The author went on to reveal that Candiace Dillard will get very vocal during the reunion. “You will see a lot of interaction with Candiace. She actually sat next to me and she screamed so loud, I thought I was going to have a headache,” Gizelle explained, adding that Candiace was “doing a lot of talking and screaming” to Ashley Darby.

As for who will come to blows during the season 4 reunion, while she couldn’t give everything away, Gizelle admitted that she was caught in crossfire in a few spats. “Well, I can say that I don’t know what happened, but the Grand Dame (aka Karen Huger) was coming from my neck at any given moment, just for no reason,” she said. “She just would start coming for me and I’m like, ‘Karen, I haven’t said anything yet. Let me talk first.’ So you know, we’ll see a lot from Karen.” RHOP fans will remember that the Grand Dame gave Gizelle a lesson on etiquette in season 1.

Ultimately, Gizelle revealed that relationships will be changed after the season 4 reunion. “You’ll see some other dynamics change and form and you know, friendships are changed a little bit,” she said. Either way, the reunion will be “lit,” Gizelle added, explaining, “It was on fire. I think it was probably our most explosive one yet and we’ve had some pretty explosive reunions.” The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

HollywoodLife caught up with Gizelle while she was promoting her EveryHue Beauty line, which she recently added new products. “I have lips for this fall,” she revealed. “I did a liquid highlighter, which is amazing. If you put that on, you don’t even have to wear blush which is nice — a nice little touch to your face.” Additionally, Gizelle’s beauty line has a corrector concealer, “so those bags underneath your eyes are going to be disappearing immediately.” EveryHue Beauty is available at Target.

Gizelle also has a new book, My Word, available on Amazon. “It’s loosely based on my life when I was married to a pastor. So, a lot of people really just don’t know about that whole black church world and life,” the author explained. “And so I’ve just gave people some insight. It’s very salacious. It’s very much a page turner. You could probably read it, I would say in like two nights right before you go to bed. Once you start, you just really can’t put it down.”