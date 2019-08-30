Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week

The celebrities kicked off the final week of summer with a bang as tons of stars headed to events all over the world looking fabulous in their outfits & we rounded up the best dressed of the week!

Kylie Jenner, 22, was the star of the show this week when she opted to wear a stunning vintage white Dolce & Gabbana dress. She rocked the midi dress to the premiere of her beau, Travis Scott’s, 28, new Netflix film, Look Mom I Can Fly, in LA on August 27. The skintight white strapless dress hugged Kylie’s curvaceous frame perfectly, while a thin white ribbon was tied around her neck. She accessorized with a pair of white pointy-toed leather Manolo Blahnik Leather BB Heels, a Tyler Ellis Lily Clutch and dazzling jewels featuring a Yvan Tufenkjian Bracelet and Harry Kotlar Diamond Earrings.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Sofia Richie, 21, who is enjoying her birthday week at the 76th Venice Film Festival. Sofia opted to wear a gorgeous black two-piece Twinset ensemble on the red carpet at the premiere of The Truth, on August 28. She looked gorgeous in a tiny spaghetti-strap black crystal crop top, which she paired with a high-waisted black satin high-low skirt that was extra poofy, showing off her long legs. She completed the look with a huge bun updo and a pair of Andrea Wazen SS19 DASSY heels.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, looked fabulous in NYC on August 29 when she wore a crisp white Reformation Maxwell Dress which was a full double-breasted blazer with large tortoise buttons down the front. Her blazer dress featured a plunging V-neckline, which showed off ample cleavage. Priyanka accessorized her look with a pair of clear PVC Giuseppe Zanotti Ada Mules, a cream leather Elleme Baguette Bag, rectangle Vita Fede Black Manhattan Sunglasses, and dazzling, bright gold Sara Weinstock Nappa Pear Cushion Earrings.

Taylor Swift, 29, and Camila Cabello, 22, slayed their looks this week when they arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. Taylor looked amazing when she wore a bright-colored Atelier Versace blazer dress and a hot pink crystal-embellished bodysuit with a pair of black suede over-the-knee Christian Louboutin Elouix Boots and dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Camila opted to wear a sleeveless white satin Balmain gown with an insanely plunging V-neckline and cutouts at the waist, showing off her petite, toned figure.

There were so many other best dressed stars, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!