Kim Kardashian Reveals Plans For More Kids After Welcoming 4th Baby Psalm West

Nearly four months after the birth of her fourth child, Kim Kardashian is opening up about her plans for more kids in the future.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the proud parents of four beautiful children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 3 mos., but it looks like that may be where they’re drawing the line. “I LOVE my babies so much, but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story on Aug. 29, after a fan asked her if she’d be having more children.

Not only does Kim’s job require her to attend meetings and travel all over the world, but she’s also currently in law school. Her Instagram Q&A revealed that she still has THREE years left of the four year program, so she’s going to be very hard at work for quite a bit of time. Kim has made her studies a priority over the last several months, and she’s already staying up late at night to get all of her work done while taking care of FOUR children.

The kids have proven to be quite a handful, too, as Kim took them all on a trip to the Bahamas earlier this summer and admitted that it was a struggle to get them all to pay attention for a family photo. Her youngest child, Psalm, was just born (via surrogate) in May, so she’s been raising a newborn all summer long. However, she recently took to social media to admit that Psalm has been her most well-behaved baby yet. “My little man is the sweetest ever!” she gushed. “He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”

Of course, Kim’s wish to keep the brood at four may not match up with what her hubby wants. The reality star previously admitted that Kanye wants seven kids, so we’re still holding out hope for another little West or two once Kim finishes law school!