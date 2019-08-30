Kelly Dodd Swears She’s ‘Never Done A Sex Train’ — But She ‘Wouldn’t Be Opposed’ To A Threesome

Kelly Dodd may have said the sex train rumors are ‘ridiculous,’ but she’s a bit more open-minded to a ménage à trois. The Bravo star told HollywoodLife why such an encounter hasn’t happened yet.

Kelly Dodd, 42, was already addressing the sex train rumor before fans saw it spread through the Bravo grapevine on The Real Housewives of Orange County! She denied getting freaky with multiple people in a row on the show’s Aug. 27 episode, but HollywoodLife heard her shut down the speculation in person nearly three weeks prior. “I have never done a sex train. That is what they say,” Kelly EXCLUSIVELY told us while promoting the FaceTite procedure at the Skybar in Mondrian Los Angeles on Aug. 7. While eight people may be getting too much — that’s how many men Vicki Gunvalson claimed “pulled a train” on Kelly, according to Tamra Judge — three may be a (good) crowd.

“I never have had a threesome…Not that I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” Kelly revealed to us. So, why hasn’t she knocked it yet? “I have never had the opportunity,” she told us. Aha! Kelly was especially indignant in saying she never had the opportunity to experience a sex train…something she is opposed to.

“It’s so ridiculous and disgusting,” Kelly told her castmates during a lunch in Beverly Hills, after Emily Simpson unexpectedly brought up the train rumor during the Aug. 27 episode of RHOC. After Kelly already discussed the rumor with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Gina Kirschenheiter earlier in the episode, she was fed up. “I don’t even really give a f***. So why are you bringing it up? It’s ridiculous. You guys can go f*** off, all of you,” Kelly declared, then stormed off.

The rumor was first brought to the ladies’ attentions after Vicki vaguely hinted at it during a cast dinner. “Kelly knows that I know more than I’ve said,” Vicki said at the table, which made Tamra ask, “Are you talking about the train?” While Vicki tried to shut down the conversation, the drama ensued since Braunwyn gave Kelly a phone call (Kelly was MIA from the dinner due to a trip in Aspen).