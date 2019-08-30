Exclusive Interview
Jenelle Evans Denies Husband David Eason Lost Custody Of Son Kaden, 5: ‘He Still Has Rights’ As A Dad

Although Jenelle Evans confirmed a report that claimed David Eason’s ex, Olivia Leedham, previously won ‘sole legal and physical custody’ of their son Kaden, she slammed the information as ‘OLD.’

Jenelle Evans, 27, is clarifying a shocking report about David Eason’s custody agreement with his ex, Olivia Leedham, which surfaced on Aug. 30. A North Carolina judge reportedly granted Olivia “sole legal and physical custody” of their son Kaden, 5, on June 29, according to court documents that Radar Online read. But Jenelle is filling in the gaps over what allegedly happened between then and now! “The information Radar got is true but OLD,” the Teen Mom 2 star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Olivia tried filing against David but it didn’t last long after David took her back to court.” Since the judge’s reported order, Jenelle told us that David and Olivia have allegedly “worked out their differences in mediation twice.”

So, that would mean David didn’t lost total custody of his son, according to his wife. “There is a custody order in place as of now. Olivia Leedham has primary custody but David still has all his rights as a father,” Jenelle claimed. “The only way David can lose full custody is if they were to serve David with a court date and he didn’t show up on purpose. David has legal representation and is going to handle this issue with visitation. As of now there is a visitation order in place.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Olivia on these claims, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Olivia had reportedly won sole custody of Kaden in Sept. 2014, but by Jan. 2018, David was awarded “every-other-weekend custody” of his son, according to Radar Online. However, David’s visitation rights were allegedly suspended by Nov. 2018 after Kaden supposedly “began displaying a series of alarming behaviors related to visitation with the Defendant (David)”  such as crying “uncontrollably” and begging “not to visit” his father, according to the court documents. Jenelle fought these claims, telling HollywoodLife, “When Kaden would come over in the last about a year ago, he wouldn’t want to go home. When Olivia called Kaden didn’t want to talk to her because he was having so much fun swimming in our pool.”

However, two troubling spots in Olivia’s court filing were Jenelle’s 911 call from Oct. 2018 (the MTV star had claimed David assaulted her, which she later denied) and a video of David’s firearms and weapons shared in Dec. 2018. The North Carolina court reportedly took issue with the latter, according to Radar: “The court finds this video disturbing and creates safety issues that the Court deems credible.”

Jenelle and David recently won back custody of their daughter Ensley, 2, and Jenelle’s son Kaiser Griffith, 4, who all returned to living with them on The Land in early July. Child Protective Services reportedly seized the children shortly after David confessed to shooting Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, on May 1.