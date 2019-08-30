The search party is underway in the Sept. 1 episode of ‘RHOP.’ In this EXCLUSIVE teaser, Gizelle and Robyn get ready to file a missing person’s report before they learn some shocking news about Katie amid the cast’s tropical getaway!

You’ll see Gizelle Bryant, 48, and Robyn Dixon, 40, put on their detective hats in the Sept. 1 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Fans learn that Katie Rost, 39, goes MIA at the end of last Sunday’s episode, and now, Gizelle and Robyn team up to find their missing co-star on the Cayman Islands! “All right, do we talk to the people at the front desk and ask if they saw anyone? A woman in a red bubble coat and a scarf leaving the room?” Robyn asks Gizelle on the beach, as you can see in HollywoodLife’s EXCLUSIVE teaser for this Sunday’s episode below! Gizelle then delivers some unsettling news: “Nothing’s in her room. Everything’s gone.”

With Gizelle and Robyn stumped over their co-star’s whereabouts, the ladies put Katie’s boyfriend Jacob on the phone (well, ex-boyfriend now — after filming wrapped, she moved on to a man named Jesse and they became engaged at the end of July). Jacob wasn’t much help, but he did reveal that Katie “was not feeling well.” Well, Katie did sit out a swim with stingrays because her stomach wasn’t feeling well in last week’s episode. Regardless, panic mode ensues and Robyn declares, “Oh wow, we’re about to file a missing person’s report.”

They weren’t joking. The duo leave the beach and go to the hotel front desk, where Gizelle asks the receptionist if the hotel can file a missing person’s report and conduct a search. But her requests are stopped there — you’ll have to learn why by watching the rest of the clip below!

Before Katie went all Gone Girl on her castmates, it looked like tensions were finally simmering down in last week’s episode. Ashley Darby apologized to Katie for saying the model was “not mentally strong enough to handle being in this group of women” during the Aug. 19 episode of RHOP, which was still filmed on the Cayman Islands. Likewise, Gizelle apologized to Robyn over rude behavior during a cast dinner on the Aug. 25 episode. But, this is Real Housewives, so no drama is ever going to be settled that easily!