Farrah Abraham’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Her Slit Dress Rises Too High At Venice Film Festival

Sometimes wearing a super sexy dress comes with consequences — like the wardrobe malfunction that Farrah Abraham suffered at the Venice Film Festival!

Farrah Abraham has never been afraid to show skin in her sexy outfits, but she might have flashed a little more than she initially bargained for while attending the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 29. Farrah attended the premiere of Ad Astra, and she wore a gorgeous floral gown, which featured a thigh-high leg slit. Unfortunately, as she struck a sexy post by sticking her leg out on the red carpet, the slit inched up just a little too high, revealing her unmentionables underneath.

Still, Farrah remained cool and confident as she strutted down the carpet. The floral gown also featured a plunging neckline, which allowed her to put some cleavage on display, in addition to her toned leg. She completed her look with her hair styled straight and parted to the side, and added a pop of light pink lipstick to match the hues of the dress. Other celebs who attended the premiere included the movie’s stars, Brad Pitt and Liv Tyler, along with Bar Rafaeli and more.

Farrah was solo for her red carpet appearance, but she is in Italy with her ten-year-old daughter, Sophia. Farrah has been a single mom since Sophia’s birth, and often takes her on trips like this when she has to travel for work.

Throughout the trip, Farrah has been sharing fun videos and photos with Sophia on her social media, showing off how much fun they’ve been having.