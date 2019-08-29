Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani Making His Day ‘100%’ Better In New ‘The Voice’ Preview

Gwen Stefani is back on ‘The Voice’, and no one is happier than her boyfriend, Blake Shelton in this brand new teaser for the show’s 17th season! Let’s just say, Gwen and ‘Blakey’ will flirting across the red chairs this season.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are heating things up on this coming season of NBC’s The Voice. In a new preview for season 17, which is centered around Gwen’s big return, Blake has nothing but sweet compliments for his girlfriend, 49. And, the former No Doubt frontrunner — who also joins coaches, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend — reveals Blake’s nickname, “Blakey”!

“I’ve always loved having Gwen on the show… She literally makes my day 100 percent better,” the country singer, 43, gushes in the clip, before a moment flashes of Blake telling a contestant who is on Team Gwen, “I love your coach.” The preview goes on to show the couple batting eyes at one another and sending flirty messages across the coaches chairs. At one point, John jokes with one contestant and says, “You’re personally responsible for breaking up one of America’s favorite couples.”

Gwen first joined The Voice as a coach for the show’s seventh season in 2014. She served as a coach during seasons 9 [2015] and 12 [2017]. She was also featured during the show’s 10th season as a mentor. After she parted ways with the show for a few seasons, her big return was announced on June 4. Now, “I’m back and this is my season to win,” she declares in the preview!

“I’m so happy to be back. My life changed so much on this show,” Gwen says. “And then to be with my best friend Blakey, and to be here with Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend], I feel pretty lucky right now.”

Fans are looking forward to seeing the new season of The Voice not only for the musical talent and the friendly banter between the coaches, but, to see Gwen and Blake’s romance in full force. Those who watch the show, or are just fans of the couple, will know that their romance began on the show in 2015, following their respective divorces.

News of Gwen’s return to The Voice, came soon after Adam Levine announced he was leaving the show after 16 seasons as a coach. The Voice host, Carson Daly, was the first to announce the news on the Today Show on May 24. “Many viewers will miss watching his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Carson joked during the morning show. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family and we wish him the best.”

Adam later released a statement of his own on Instagram, where he said it was time for him to “move on.” The singer was a coach on the show since its inception in April of 2011. He went on to win The Voice three times throughout his 16 seasons. — Season 17 of The Voice premieres on September 23, and will air Mondays and Tuesdays this fall at 8 p.m. on NBC.