See Pic
Hollywood Life

Sofia Richie Shows Off Thin Waist & Tanned Skin In Sexy Dior Bikini

sofia richie
SplashNews
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie celebrates her 21st Birthday in Las Vegas. 24 Aug 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie celebrates her 21st Birthday in Las Vegas. Photo credit: Eric Scott / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA488079_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Sofia Richie was with her entourage and friends among them DJ Khaled and "Purple" the manager of The Liv one of The hottest Night Club in the world. Pictured: Sofia Richie,Sofia Richie DJ Khaled Purple DJ Khaled Sofia Richie Ref: SPL1635146 081217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were enjoying the beach during Art Basel 2017 in Miami Beach Pictured: Sofia Richie,Sofia Richie Scott Disick Sofia RichieSofia Richie Ref: SPL1633760 061217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Summer might be ending soon, but not if Sofia Richie has anything to say about it. The model shared a stunning shot of herself rocking a Christian Dior bikini.

Now that the Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks, the American population has been divided into two categories: there are those, like me, who are now in full fall mode, and then there are those, like Sofia Richie, who are clinging to every ounce of summer they have left.

Technically the autumn equinox isn’t until Sept. 23, so there’s still a month left of summer for those who thrive in the sun. Sofia definitely seems to be one of those people, as she showed up on Instagram looking incredibly tanned while rocking a sexy Christian Dior bikini. The black and white scoop neck top was paired with high-cut briefs and a delicate necklace. “In between looks,” Sofia captioned the image taken in Venice, Italy.

But unlike earlier this summer when Lionel Richie‘s daughter instilled FOMO in fans everywhere by vacationing in Italy with boyfriend Scott Disick for bestie Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday, this trip to the European country wasn’t just for fun. Sofia has been attending events part of the 76th Venice Film Festival.

View this post on Instagram

In between looks

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

After celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas on Aug. 24, Sofia jet off to Italy for the film festival, where she arrived looking glamorous in a fitted black suit. She later changed into a crystal crop top and a high-waisted black satin skirt for the premiere of The Truth. If her caption is anything to go by, it seems her Christian Dior bikini was a placeholder between these two gorgeous ensembles. Who needs a robe when you have a designer swimsuit to strut around in?