Sofia Richie Shows Off Thin Waist & Tanned Skin In Sexy Dior Bikini

Summer might be ending soon, but not if Sofia Richie has anything to say about it. The model shared a stunning shot of herself rocking a Christian Dior bikini.

Now that the Pumpkin Spice Latte has returned to Starbucks, the American population has been divided into two categories: there are those, like me, who are now in full fall mode, and then there are those, like Sofia Richie, who are clinging to every ounce of summer they have left.

Technically the autumn equinox isn’t until Sept. 23, so there’s still a month left of summer for those who thrive in the sun. Sofia definitely seems to be one of those people, as she showed up on Instagram looking incredibly tanned while rocking a sexy Christian Dior bikini. The black and white scoop neck top was paired with high-cut briefs and a delicate necklace. “In between looks,” Sofia captioned the image taken in Venice, Italy.

But unlike earlier this summer when Lionel Richie‘s daughter instilled FOMO in fans everywhere by vacationing in Italy with boyfriend Scott Disick for bestie Kylie Jenner‘s 22nd birthday, this trip to the European country wasn’t just for fun. Sofia has been attending events part of the 76th Venice Film Festival.

After celebrating her 21st birthday in Las Vegas on Aug. 24, Sofia jet off to Italy for the film festival, where she arrived looking glamorous in a fitted black suit. She later changed into a crystal crop top and a high-waisted black satin skirt for the premiere of The Truth. If her caption is anything to go by, it seems her Christian Dior bikini was a placeholder between these two gorgeous ensembles. Who needs a robe when you have a designer swimsuit to strut around in?