Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Cryptic Message About A ‘Bump In The Road’ After Rumored Fight With Jen Harley

Rumors continue to swirl around Ronnie and Jen’s rocky romance after he shared his third cryptic message on Instagram in a week. The couple share a 1-year-old daughter together.

It looks like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, and Jen Harley‘s romance isn’t out of the woods yet. The Jersey Shore star posted another cryptic message on his Instagram story Thursday, August 29, writing “don’t make the mistake of thinking a bump in the road is the end of the road” — hinting he is going through something personal, but that he can work through it. The IG story featured a smiling photo of Ronnie in a screen grab from the show, as he rocks a pair of sunglasses and looks away from the camera. The always positive Ronnie also added, “remember, there’s always a reason to smile.”

This is the third in a string of similar comments, beginning on August 26 when he preached to his followers “to always respect yourself enough to walk away from something, that makes you feel disrespected.” He shared the comment prior to attending the MTV VMA Awards the same day, where he made an appearance with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. He followed that message up by posting “One stupid mistake can change everything,” on his Instagram story on August 28. Jen, 31, seemed to be engaging in some passive aggressive social media behavior herself, posting “Your REAL Friends Don’t Entertain Your Enemies.. Read That Again! Bruh!” The couple often take to social media to express their frustrations with each other, with Jen calling Ronnie a “coke head” and Ronnie labeling Jen “a natural born HOE.”

While neither Ronnie or Jen have been clear what drama they’re hinting at, fans are certainly interpreting it to mean that the duo could be at odds again. Ronnie and Jen first began dating in 2017, and have been on a rocky road since. They welcomed their first child, Ariana Sky Magro, 1, in April 2018, and called things off shortly afterwards. Ronnie has also accused Jen of cheating on him publicly on social media and have had their fair share of drama on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Co-star Jenn “JWOWW” Farley even said she thinks they need “five years of therapy before having another child.”

Ronnie also took Jen back after his 30-day rehab stint, which was documented on the reality series. “Making it work is best for the baby. I feel like it’s best for each other. We keep fighting for something,” he said at the time. While there’s no telling what might be brewing between the couple this time, time will reveal all.