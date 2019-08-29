See Pic
Kate Beckinsale Wows In Nothing But A Sports Bra, Matching Panties & Fishnets In Cheeky Selfie – Pic

Kate Beckinsale had the sexiest glam squad session ever, snapping a mirror selfie in black panties with fishnet stockings while showing off her insane abs in a sports bra.

We’re not sure what is going on with Kate Beckinsale‘s outfit in this pic, but we’ve got no complaints! On Aug. 29 the 46-year-old actress took a mirror selfie of her glam squad hard at work on her hair and makeup, and she wasn’t wearing much! Kate had on a black sports bra and very low-rise matching black panties that showed of her killer abs. She then had on a pair of black fishnet stockings that went up to her waist, all the way past her belly button.

Kate sure looked happy in the pic, showing off a great big smile along with lots of skin. Her hair is now blonde and was being styled in a wavy bob above her shoulders, as one hair dresser was running his hands through the back to add volume. For her latest movie, her character sports a tattoo on her upper arm as a makeup artist was applying a large fake piece of ink where her skin in normally au natural.

Kate’s currently filming the movie Jolt, where her character Lindy is a “A bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal. After the first guy she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect,” according to the film’s imdb.com page.

“Sometimes I wear @chase_aston’s knickers and tights and it gives us all a fillip,” Kate captioned the pic where her makeup artist Chase was seen over her left shoulder laughing. Fans loved the pic.  “Your one of the few women that get more beautiful with age. You are absolutely gorgeous. 😍😍,” one gushed while another wrote “Seriously heavenly 🔥🔥🔥.”