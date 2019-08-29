Jessi Combs: ‘Mythbusters’ Cast Members Mourn Pro Racer After Her Tragic Death At 39

After Jessi Combs’ tragic death, the pro racer’s ‘Mythbusters’ co-hosts took to social media to mourn her passing with sweet, heartfelt messages.

Jessi Combs, 39, has sadly died after getting into a terrifying crash in Oregon on Aug. 27. The former host of Mythbusters is being mourned by fans all over the country, and her colleagues from the show are especially heartbroken. “I’m so so sad,” Adam Savage wrote. “Jessi Combs has been killed in a crash. She was a brilliant & top-notch builder, engineer, driver, fabricator, and science communicator & strove every day to encourage others by her prodigious example. She was also a colleague, and we are lesser for her absence. My heart goes out to her family.”

Jessi started out her time on Mythbusters by filling in for Kari Byron when she was on maternity leave. Kari tweeted, “So sad to hear about Jessi. She was a bada**. Always pushing limit.” Tory Belleci also tweeted, witing, “Absolutely gutted to hear the news of Jessi Combs. You’re a legend Jessi and I will miss you my friend,” while Grant Imahara said, “So sorry to hear about Jessi. She was a talented builder and host, and above all, a go-getter.” jessi also previously made an appearance on Jay Leno’s show, Jay Leno’s Garage, and he mourned the loss, as well. “In memory of the fastest woman on four wheels,” he wrote. “Your memory lives on.”

Indeed, Jessi became known as the “fastest woman on four wheels” throughout her career. The title came after she set a record of traveling 398 miles per hour at the North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger. She set a new top speed of 483.2 mph last October.

Jessi was attempting to break her speed record when the tragic crash occurred on Aug. 27. “The Harney County 911 Center received a call reporting that a jet car attempting to break a land speed record on the Alvod Desert had crashed leading to one fatality,” the Sheriff’s office confirmed. Our thoughts are with Jessi’s family and loved ones during this time.