Cardi B & Kulture,1, Rock Adorable Matching Slippers In Sweet New Photo: ‘Me & Mine’

Cardi B and Kulture are one fashionable mommy-daughter duo! The rapper shared a cute photo of the two rocking matching pink fuzzy slippers by UGG on August 28. And, we’re going to need a pair!

Cardi B‘s daughter is already a fashionista! The rapper and her 1-year-old baby girl, Kulture rocked matching UGG slippers in a new photo Cardi shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The mommy-daughter duo was twinning in the popular shoe brand’s “Fluff Yeah” slides in the color fuchsia. The comfy slippers feature a pink and white elastic strap on the back for extra support.

“Me and mine 💗,” Cardi captioned the post. She only showed her legs and feet, along with Kulture’s, but the cuteness level was still at an all-time high. The “Press” rapper, who had her toes painted white, had on a gold ankle bracelet in the snap.

Cardi’s adorable photo came just a few weeks after she shared a video of husband, Offset, 27, styling their daughter’s hair. In the clip, Kulture couldn’t stop smiling and giggling as her dad tried to finish the hairstyle her mom started. “Well at least I did the ponytails,” Cardi admitted in the video’s caption.

(Photo credit: Cardi B/Instagram)

This isn’t the first time Cardi and Kulture rocked matching looks. The two coordinated in colorful Moschino outfits for Kulture’s first birthday party on July 13 (her actual birthday is July 10). Cardi and Offset celebrated their daughter’s big day with a lavish party in New York that featured a rainbow dessert display, music, balloons and more.

The party happened to fall on the night of the New York City blackout, where the west side of Manhattan lost power. While the bash was effected by the blackout, Cardi later took to Instagram to share that their daughter’s first birthday was still a huge success.

“Hi guys! So I just want to say thank y’all so much for coming to Kulture’s birthday party ’cause it was y’all that made it lit. It was so lit… Let me tell y’all something. Y’all made it lit because the fact that when I got there the lights went off in the party, it was, like, a whole hour with no lights, no music, but it was still lit,” Cardi said in an Instagram video. “And then when we got a power generator to turn the music and some lights on, it got lit again. But with no air conditioner, so we was literally melting, but people was still dancing, having fun.”

“And then the lights came completely back on, but then they came right back off when we was about to cut the cake. And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave,” she continued. “And it’s ’cause of y’all. And it was such a fun party. Thank you so much.”