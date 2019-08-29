‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Claps Back At Troll Who Accuses Her Of Cheating On Tom Sandoval

One troll seemed to forget that Ariana Madix and Lala Kent got ‘together’ in front of Tom Sandoval…not behind his back. Regardless, Ariana had an excellent response.

Who are you talking to, buddy? Ariana Madix, 34, was a bit confused as to who a troll was addressing — her or boyfriend Tom Sandoval, 36 — while resurfacing her past hookup with Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent, 29. “I have never understood how you so easily accepted her infidelity with LaLa? Double standard? Infidelity is infidelity regardless of gender,” the fan commented under a photo of Tom and Ariana, which the latter shared to her Instagram page on Aug. 28. While the fan seemed to mistakenly think Tom posted the photo, the troll then addressed the couple: “I just do not understand, but I hope for the best of you both. I would think that would be a huge hurt 😓.”

Ariana didn’t feel the need to explain herself, but she did have one question. “@elomzenski who is ‘you’? 😂 this is my page, Ya weirdo,” the Dead End star clapped back. Second of all, Ariana’s backseat fun with Lala wasn’t a secret that the ladies kept from Tom. He was sitting right there in the car!

“How did me and Ariana get together? I may be a little bit foggier than Ariana, so I’ll tell you what I remember, which may not be much. We went to get Mexican food, just had girl time, got sh**tfaced,” Lala said during the April 2 episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show. Tom picked up Lala and his girlfriend after their day of drinking, and Lala added, “So we’re in Tom’s car and at this point I’m like, ‘F**k it, she looks good tonight.’”

Ariana jumped in to tell this part of the hookup story. “I was behind Tom, so I was kind of grabbing him, I’m looking at him in the rearview mirror, and that’s when I feel like I started to really sober up, because I was like, ‘What is happening right now? What is happening? Obviously Lala is super hot, so I was thinking is this maybe our…are we three gonna?…Because that sounds f***ing great.” Alas, while Lala and Ariana had their fun, no threesome happened. Tom explained that he was “overly sober,” and Lala had a boyfriend (Russell Emmett, who’s now her fiancé).

While the castmates can laugh about the NSFW memory now, it once caused tension between Ariana and Tom — but not for the reason the troll suggested! Instead, Ariana was disappointed after Tom revealed the story to James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and Peter Madrigal during his 36th birthday. “I’m not embarrassed or ashamed of what happened between Lala and I, but I do feel like Tom betrayed my trust by telling this story to his guy friends,” Ariana explained on the Jan. 28 episode of Vanderpump Rules. All is well now, as you can see in the picture above!