On the ‘Teen Mom OG’ reunion, Amber Portwood wants to tell her side of the story about her felony domestic battery arrest, but needs ‘assurances’ about how much she can reveal in a new teaser clip.

Amber Portwood is looking to get her side of the story out when it comes to her July 5 arrest for felony domestic battery. Unfortunately since she is still battling the charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery in the presence of a child, she has to be careful with what she has to say about the ongoing case. MTV has put out a Teen Mom OG reunion teaser clip and the word “teaser” is beyond an understatement in the 31 second video.

The 29-year-old is seen sitting with Dr. Drew Pinsky, 60, who asks her “Let’s talk about how you’ve been doing since the arrest. Why don’t you tell me the story, what happened?” Amber looks nervous and responds “I can’t really,” she begins, as Drew tells her, “to the extent that you’re able.”

Amber is still very unsure about what she can or can’t say, as the wrong words could hurt her case. She turns to a producer off camera and says, “I really need some assurance,” to which the producer responds, “We don’t want you to say anything you can’t say.” “You’re going to talk to my lawyers and just like, please figure something out,” Amber tells her. “I want to get my side of the story out,” Amber explains as Dr. Drew assures her, “That’s what I want.” “However…..” Amber continues and that’s where it ends. Like we said, what a TEASE of a clip.

On the upside, Amber looks amazing with her hair in waves down to her shoulders and soft makeup. She’s wearing a black blouse with blue trousers and strappy black heels. The Teen Mom OG finale has aired, but it just addressed the headlines surrounding Amber’s arrest. Filming for the season had actually ended when Amber’s arrest went down. Her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, accused her of allegedly attacking him and wielding a machete while holding their son James, 1, in court documents. Amber has admitted in the past to struggles with a bipolar condition and depression. Hopefully we’ll get to hear some of her side of the story in the reunion.