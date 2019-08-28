The 76th Venice Film Festival is officially here & some of our favorite celebrities have landed in Italy wearing some seriously gorgeous outfits!

The 76th Venice Film Festival officially started on August 28 and the celebrities have started jetting off to Italy for the fun event, which ends on September 7. Sofia Richie, 21, was one of the first guests to arrive when she opted to wear a gorgeous fitted black suit. The blazer of her outfit featured a wrap front closure and plunging V-neckline which showed off major cleavage. Meanwhile, the side of the jacket was tied together with extra long fringe ties that flowed down her leg. She paired the detailed coat with the matching skintight black trousers which were straight leg and hugged her frame perfectly. Topping off her look were a pair of black Bottega Veneta Quilted Leather Mules and a gorgeous pair of thin silver drop earrings. A slicked back, middle-parted bun completed her sophisticated ensemble. Later that same day, Sofia swapped her suit for a gorgeous black two-piece ensemble on the red carpet at the premiere of The Truth. She looked gorgeous in a tiny spaghetti-strap black crystal crop top, which she paired with a high-waisted black satin high-low skirt that was extra poofy, showing off her long legs. She completed the look with a huge bun updo and a pair of Andrea Wazen SS19 DASSY heels.

Aside from Sofia, a ton of Victoria’s Secret models were in attendance and we especially loved Candice Swanepoel’s, 30, casual daytime outfit. Candice stepped out on the beach when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted light wash, skintight straight leg mom jeans with an off-the-shoulder yellow Etro Silk-Jacquard Printed Bustier top with organza sleeves. A pretty beaded vintage Etro belt cinched in her super tiny waist and completed her look. Later that night, she also headed to the premiere of The Truth, when she slipped into a one-shoulder slinky metallic gold gown that hugged her toned, lanky frame to perfection. Meanwhile, the back of the dress was completely cut out, revealing a ton of skin.

Martha Hunt, 30, looked casually chic as well, when she first arrived in a pair of high-waisted, super baggy tan khakis styled with a light ivory sweater with a collar, gold sandals and a Gucci belt around her tiny waist. For the premiere, Martha slipped into a strapless black gown with a feathered bodice that flowed into a completely sheer black maxi skirt with a plunging slit on the front, which revealed her black underwear underneath as well as her super long legs.

