Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Share Intimate, Private Family Footage From Stormi’s Birth In New Documentary

Travis Scott’s new Netflix documentary, ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ will not only take viewers inside his illustrious rap career, but it will also feature emotional moments inside the delivery room where Kylie Jenner gave birth to their daughter, Stormi.

Some of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s most intimate relationship and family moments will be seen in his new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly — out now. The never before seen footage, shows parts of their daughter, Stormi Webster‘s birth, which was on February 1, 2018. Kylie, 22, shared the footage of the documentary right after its midnight release on August 28, and showed scenes inside the delivery room during their daughter’s birth.

In the clips, which Kylie shared to her Instagram Stories, Travis can be seen sitting by her bedside in the hospital. The couple holds hands in the preview, before a cake topper that read “It’s a Girl” flashes on the screen. Stormi’s little arm and hand is also featured as soon as she enters the world. “Best day of my life,” Kylie captioned the IG stories.

Kylie, Travis and Stormi all attended the premiere of his new Netflix documentary in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday, August 27. The family posed for photos on the red carpet together, as Kylie held Stormi, who made the cutest duck face pose. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO stunned in a tight white dress, while the “Can’t Say” rapper looked dapper in a silk brown suit with a black undershirt. Stormi nearly stole her dad’s thunder with her multi-colored, camouflage onesie and white sneakers. The event marked Stormi’s first red carpet, and it’s evident that she’s already a pro.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & daughter Stormi Webster at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary, ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’, in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly features more footage of Stormi and Kylie, who can be seen on tour with the rapper during his “Astroworld” tour. Other moments in the doc show Travis’ rise to fame and his already record-breaking music career.