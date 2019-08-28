‘The Challenge’ Premiere Recap: Wes Plays Both Sides As The U.S. & U.K. Face Off

This season of ‘The Challenge’ is the ultimate battle of the U.S. vs. U.K., and things got off to a fast start during the Aug. 28 premiere!

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 starts right off with the United States and United Kingdom teams facing off in a challenge. The goal is for each player to retrieve two of their teams flags, and transfer them through the woods and over a tall pile of sandbags. The U.K. team starts out strong, and when the Americans realize they’re in danger of losing, Laurel steps in and uses her size and strength to block her competitors from finishing. In the end, the Americans are the champions.

This automatically puts them in a power position, as they get to choose which two of the four reinforcements — C.T., Dee, Natalie and Turbo — they want on their team. They quickly decide on Natalie as their female choice, as Wes is very close with Dee and wants to use her as a mole on the other team. However, they’re stuck when it comes to picking between C.T., who they owe their loyalty to after so many years of playing the game with him, and Turbo, who they’re more confident in when it comes to the competition. In the end, they choose Turbo, which is obviously a bit upsetting for C.T.

Then, T.J. Lavin asks the Americans to choose one player who will be the ‘voice’ for their team, and they don’t have a problem going with Jordan. T.J. reveals that Jordan will be a member of the tribunal, and be allowed to choose two others to join him. He goes with Laurel and Wes. These three are automatically safe from elimination, and will get to sit in on the U.K’s nomination discussion. Then, they’ll have the power of choosing the nominee’s opponent — from either team.

Back at the house, Wes reveals that he had been chatting up several players on social media before the game in hopes of aligning with them. His biggest hopes for an alliance are with U.K. BFFs Joss and Rogan, as he knows he needs a strong pair on the other side.

The Brits almost unanimously vote in Sean for elimination, which isn’t much of a surprise, as he’s a rookie. Sean lets the tribunal know that he would ideally want to go against Bear, which is who Wes wants to nominate. Wes and Bear have a history after a feud last season, and Wes knows it’s in his best interest to get rid of Bear as soon as possible. Johnny Bananas is onto him, though, and warns Jordan and Laurel that if they automatically do what Wes says, they’ll just be feeding into his game.

In order to prove to Jordan and Laurel that Wes is playing both sides, Johnny urges them to suggest voting Rogan or Joss to see how he reacts. Of course, when Jordan brings up the idea of Rogan as a throwaway vote, Wes scoffs at the idea and attempts to shoot it down. At the elimination, Wes votes for Bear, while Jordan and Laurel go for Idris. This way, they are still throwing away their votes on a rookie, while not completely pissing Wes off.

The elimination challenge is a classic battle of who can hold onto a pole for longer. Idris wins in back to back rounds, sending Sean home. There’s another twist, though — the winners of each elimination get to make the decision of whether or not they want to stick with their current team or change their allegiance and switch teams. We’ll have to wait until next week to hear Idris’ decision, though!