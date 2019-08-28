‘Temptation Island’ Season 2 Promo: New Couples Struggle To Stay Faithful

‘Temptation Island’ is all about the ‘straycation.’ HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting an all-new season 2 promo that’s full of sexy and wild moments.

Temptation Island is coming back! The show will return for its second season on Oct. 10. To hold you over until the season 2 premiere, HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY revealing a brand-new promo highlighting Temptation Island as the “ultimate straycation.” As we all know, 4 unmarried couples come to Maui to live with 12 single men and 12 single women. The couples are faced with their biggest test yet — give in to temptation or stick it out with their partner.

“For some of you, this is only goodbye for now. For some of you, this is goodbye forever,” host Mark L. Walberg warns in the promo. But that’s the risk these couples are willing to take to find out whether or not their relationship is in for the long haul. “We’re not here to stray away,” one person says. However, with so many sexy singles around, anything is possible in Maui. “I have a lot of regrets,” another contestant reveals.

Last season, Javen Butler and Shari Ligons were the only Temptation Island couple who came on the show as a couple and left as a couple. Javen knew Shari was the one and got down on one knee and proposed to her during the finale. She happily accepted his proposal.

Shari had some words of advice for future Temptation Island couples. “If you’re a girlfriend, please don’t overreact when you watch a bonfire clip,” Shari told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Make sure you think things through. Make sure that you are equipped for this show because it’s not as easy as you think it is.”

The second season will consist of 12 episodes and will include a reunion special. Temptation Island season 2 will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on USA Network.