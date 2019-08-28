Taylor Swift’s ‘Hilarious’ Reaction Revealed After John Travolta’s Awkward Mix-Up At VMAs

Yes, Taylor Swift indeed noticed John Travolta tried to hand her VMAs trophy to her drag queen doppelgänger, Jade Jolie. Taylor even talked about the faux pas after moving backstage!

Cue that confused John Travolta GIF from Pulp Fiction. While appearing on the Aug. 28 episode of the Jerry O’ show, Todrick Hall, 34, confirmed that John really was “so confident” that drag queen Jade Jolie, 32, was actually Taylor Swift, 29, during that iconic moment at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. “I loved it!” Todrick gushed, who served as an executive producer on Tay’s “You Need To Calm Down” video, in which Jade also starred. Taylor also loved the split second John tried to hand over her Moon Person trophy to Jade on Aug. 26. “I saw it, yeah I saw it and we talked about it backstage and then Taylor thought it was hilarious,” Todrick mused.

But what did Jade think of the whole mix-up? “She is a fantastic drag queen but everyone knows that she is like the Taylor Swift doppelgänger, so I think that is the highest compliment he could ever pay her,” Todrick revealed. You’re off the hook, Mr. Grease Lightning. And in case the look on John’s face wasn’t enough, Todrick added, “He was very confused.”

To be fair, Jade really transformed into Taylor’s twin when she rocked a sequined romper heavy on the pastels — yes, the same one Tay wore to the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards — for the “You Need To Calm Down” video. And she wore another Taylor-esque romper to take the stage alongside T-swift as the singer accepted the “Best Video of the Year” award at the VMAs. Jade even rocked the same shaggy blonde hairstyle, complete with that Lover-era fringe, to go the extra mile in twinning with Taylor!

John Travolta mistook Jade Jolie for Taylor Swift when handing over the award for ‘Video of the Year.’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/z8MsJtcp1V — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) August 27, 2019

Taylor didn’t focus on John’s faux pas during her speech, however. Instead, Tay used her time with the mic to bring attention to the Equality Act, a call for equal rights and protection from discrimination for LGBTQ citizens in the US. The end of the “You Need To Calm Down” video calls for fans to sign a petition for the Equality Act, which Taylor touched on: “I would like to thank everyone who signed that petition, because it now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House.”

Well, the White House did finally respond after the VMAs, but sadly not with the answer that many were hoping for. “The Trump Administration absolutely opposes discrimination of any kind and supports the equal treatment of all; however, the House-passed bill in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere announced in a statement.