Sarah Hyland Makes NSFW Joke About Wells Adams Breaking Her Hip: ‘Was That Too Much?’

Sarah Hyland seemed to openly joke to her fiance Wells Adams about their sex life when he commented on a pic she posted to Instagram on Aug. 28.

Sarah Hyland, 28, took to Instagram to share a funny photo of herself posing in workout clothes while doing an impressive split and she went on to make a risque joke in response to a comment her fiance Wells Adams made! In the pic, which was posted to promote her upcoming movie, The Wedding Year, the Modern Family star is wearing a gray tank top and black leggings while sitting on the floor and doing her massive split. “Oh hey. Didn’t see you there. Since you’re here @theweddingyear comes out Sept 20th! Trailer link in bioooooo yooooo 🤘🏼(yes this is from dance rehearsal for #theweddingyear 💃🏻),” she captioned the pic.

Wells didn’t take long to respond with a cheeky comment. “I think your hip is broken,” it read. “hmm I wonder why ,” she joked. “@wellsadams was that too much? ”. The exchange was definitely eye-catching and seemed to indicate them getting busy in intimate moments together, but since they’re known for sharing parts of their lives, including their epic engagement, with fans, it’s wasn’t too surprising.

In addition to their latest flirty comments, Sarah and Wells made headlines when Wells posted a photo of himself holding a baby. “Uncle Bub actively destroying Sarah Hyland’s ovaries,” he captioned. “Consider them destroyed,” she responded along with four heart-eyed emojis. Fans were quick to joke that Sarah was already pregnant because of how smitten she was over the photo.

It’s always fun to see Sarah and Wells teasing each other over social media! They truly seem so in love and we couldn’t think of anything better!