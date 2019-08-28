Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Posts About A ‘Mistake’ As Fans Speculate He’s Feuding With Jen Harley Again

Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s rollercoaster relationship taken another twist? After saying he was ‘walking away,’ he shared another cryptic post about how ‘everything’ has changed.

“One stupid mistake can change everything,” Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, posted to his Instagram Stories on Aug. 28. While this random quote could be about anything, the timing of the quote has led to speculation that he’s once again fighting with Jen Harley. To say these two have had a “troubled” romance is an understatement, and this new message comes right after another cryptic post that left Jersey Shore fans buzzing.

“Remember to always respect yourself enough to walk away from something, that makes you feel disrespected,” Ronnie posted to his Instagram Story on Aug. 26, right before his appearance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Ronnie attended the VMAs with his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick — but Jen wasn’t among the group. She did attend, though, as she posted videos and pictures from the VMAs to her social media. She also shared her own cryptic social media, about how “REAL” friends “don’t entertain your enemies.”

Ronnie and Jen have been dealing with their rather messy romance for over two years now. The couple got together around July 2017, and at the end of that year, they announced their first pregnancy. The couple welcomed Ariana Sky Magro in April 2018, around the time the couple reportedly ended their relationship for the first time. He’s accused of cheating on her, he calls her a “natural born HOE” on Instagram, and it all self-destructs from there. They get back together the following month, and on June 2018, she was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly dragging Ronnie with her car. She was also arrested on May 2019 over the alleged fight she had with Ronnie on New Year’s Eve.

Despite all this drama, the couple has remained together. Jen Harley apparently has accepted that this relationship will have its struggles. “Most ppl don’t want to hear this, but real relationships that last involve a lot of forgiveness,” she posted to her Instagram Story on July 20. “You have to accept the fact that your partner isn’t perfect & will hurt you, disappoint you, & upset you. You have to figure out if you’re willing to go thru ups & downs with them.”