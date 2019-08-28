Nicki Minaj Cozies Up To Kenneth Petty In Crazy, Cutout Bodysuit — See Pic

Another day, another PDA photo of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty. The rapper shared what’s arguably their sexiest snap yet on Instagram, August 28, where she’s pictured leaning on him in a cut-out thong bodysuit with platform heels on!

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty‘s romance is heating up. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 36, was dressed in flames (literally) while she cozied up to her man in a new photo she shared to Instagram on Wednesday. Nicki showed off major side boob in a neon green and orange cut-out bodysuit, that featured a corset and thong bottom. She rocked matching sky high platforms with flames and studs on each heel.

Meanwhile, Kenneth sported black shorts and a matching long sleeve top with two silver cross chains and an icy watch. He wore clean, white sneakers with black and yellow circle logos on each toe. Kenneth looked serious as Nicki leaned on him with her one arm over his left shoulder in the picture.

It’s unclear where the couple was at the time the photo was snapped by her photographer and stylist. And, speaking of hair — Nicki’s long black locks were down and poker straight in the photo, with her edges laid to perfection. Take a look, below.

Nicki and Kenneth’s latest photo together came less than two weeks after the rapper changed her Twitter display name from “Ms. Minaj” to ” Mrs. Petty”. The switch just days after Nicki revealed that she had filed for a marriage license and had “about 80 days” to say “I do.”

“We did get our marriage license,” she shared with her Queen Radio listeners on June 21. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Nicki went on to explain more about the couple’s future during another episode of her Queen Radio show on August 12. “We still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she said. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.” Even before the couple obtained a marriage license, Nicki had often referred to Kenneth as her husband.

The rapper also noted that she doesn’t want a “big wedding” right now because she has a lot to focus on with her forthcoming album. “We’ll do the big wedding later,” Nicki said, explaining, “I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married.” She added, “I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”

Nicki and Kenneth went public with their relationship late last year when she made their romance Instagram official in December. She shared a series of photos that showed them cuddled up together on a romantic getaway in Turks and Caicos. “He want me to be his wife – his MISSIS like SIPPI NOW,” Nicki captioned the post.