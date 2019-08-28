Lori Loughlin Hides Her Face With A Hat After John Stamos Breaks His Silence On Her Legal Drama

After a trip to a Boston federal court on Aug. 27, Lori Loughlin was back to grocery shopping on her home turf a day later. The ‘Fuller House’ star didn’t look thrilled to be photographed.

Even in an in cognito outfit, Lori Loughlin, 55, was still spotted one day after her Boston court hearing. The Fuller House actress — who was dressed in an oversized bucket hat, sunglasses, plain white tee and loose trousers — didn’t look pleased that her grocery shopping trip was interrupted with a photo shoot in Los Angeles on Aug. 28. Lori took cover under her hat as she made her way to the car, avoiding eye contact with the photog.

Lori also shied away from cameras while returning to court in Boston with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 56, on Aug. 27. They tried to avoid unnecessary eyes by arriving through a backdoor, and after facing a judge over reported “conflicts of interest” that could possibly arise with their legal representation, the former Hallmark star looked away from reporters as she led her husband through the crowd. It’s a 180 from the Lori who signed autographs for fans ahead of her first court hearing in April. But the case is only getting more serious, now that she and Mossimo pleaded not guilty to charges related to the accusation that the parents allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to enroll their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella, 20, into the University of Southern California.

On the same day of Lori’s shopping trip, John Stamos’ thoughts were finally revealed on his on-screen wife’s legal troubles. “And I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can’t process it still,” John, 56, said of his longtime Full House co-star in an interview with GQ, published on Aug. 28. However, John couldn’t offer too many insights about the case, despite not losing contact with Lori. “I gotta be careful,” he told the magazine. “I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it.”

As Lori hides her face from prying cameras, it has been reported that she is “embarrassed and hurt” amid this legal drama and that “she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life,” a source told People, which we reported on Aug. 21. But the actress doesn’t believe she’s any less innocent than when she turned down that plea deal in April. “She also believes the allegations against her aren’t true,” the source added. “She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field.” With that conviction, the insider noted that Lori and Mossimo “believe they can beat this.”