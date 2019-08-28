Lindsie Chrisley Accuses Dad Todd Of ‘Flexing That Sympathy Card’ With New Family Photo In Hospital

Lindsie Chrisley didn’t drop a Twitter handle, but fans believed her diss was still aimed at her dad, Todd, after he posted about her brother’s hospitalization.



Not a coincidence? Lindsie Chrisley, 26, threw shade at a certain someone shortly after her dad Todd, 50, gave an update about his son Kyle’s hospitalization. “NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out , now won’t he do it ? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind ..,” the Chrisley Knows Best star captioned an Instagram photo on Aug. 28, which showed him and fellow members of the Chrisley family, whom Lindsie is estranged from — Savannah, Chase, Grayson, Julie and Faye — standing by Kyle’s hospital bed. Everyone was smiling, and it looked like a heartwarming moment…well, maybe not to everyone.

“Gah, flexing that sympathy card so hard. Keep reaching boo 👻,” Lindsie tweeted on Aug. 28, within the same hour that her dad posted the hospital photo. While she didn’t specifically call out Todd, he shared the photo amid his and Julie’s legal troubles. The married couple was hit with a 12-count indictment that contained charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion on Aug. 13. A day before the indictment was handed over, Todd maintained his innocence, suggesting a disgruntled former employee with alleged false documents was to blame.

However, the problems only piled on after it was revealed that Lindsie had filed a police report to accuse Todd and her brother, Chase Chrisley, 23, of extorting her with an alleged sex tape so that she’d lie about an “incident.” The report was filed in July of 2019, before Todd’s indictment arrived, and he slammed the accusation as a “complete lie” in a statement to HollywoodLife. But Lindsie still plans to pursue this case. “I am going to say my piece and then let my legal pick it up from there. I have no desire to ever get them in trouble, to cause them any harm, or to do anything that would potentially affect them for life, for something to be on their record,” the Coffee Convos podcast host EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in an interview published on Aug. 20.

Like Lindsie, her brother Kyle, 27, was on “rocky” terms with Todd, which he detailed in a Facebook post on Aug. 20. Kyle, who fathers Todd’s granddaughter Chloe, also revealed that he was “battling drug addiction” but has recently turned his relationship around with Todd and the rest of the family. “I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad and the rest of my family,” he declared, and left a message for Lindsie: “My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her and that my family will one day be whole again.”