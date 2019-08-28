30+ Refreshing Cocktails For Your Labor Day 2019 Celebrations: Frosé & More

Enjoy Labor Day Weekend and sip to summer’s end with these refreshing cocktails!

Strawberry Smash from SIXTY Beverly Hills

1.5 oz Vodka

.5 oz Simple Syrup

.75 oz Lemon Juice

Squeeze of Strawberry Syrup

Add everything to mixing tin with ice, shake well and strain.

Watermelon Mint Lemonade from The Highlight Room, LA

1.75oz Absolut Elyx

2oz WTRMLN WTR

1oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.5oz Simple Syrup

5-6 Mint Leaves

Lemon Wheels and mint shrub

In an empty tin muddle the mint, and then combine all ingredients with ice and stir. Transfer into a highball and garnish with a mint shrub and enjoy.

Cooler Shaker at The New York EDITION

Belvedere Vodka

Lillet Rose

Watermelon

Lemon

Cracked Black Pepper

Très Chic Rosé Pink Pearl Snow Cone

1-½ oz Gin

1 oz Grapefruit liqueur

½ oz Aperol

1 oz Pink grapefruit juice

3-4 oz Tres Chic Rosé

Add gin, grapefruit liqueur, Aperol, grapefruit juice & Très Chic Rosé to a shaker to mix. Pour mixture over prepared shaved ice. Garnish with mint or a grapefruit slice if desired.

WTF (Whiskey Tiki Foxtrot) Created by Charlotte Voisey, William Grant & Sons Director of Brand Advocacy

1½ parts Fistful of Bourbon

¾ parts Mango syrup

¾ parts Simple syrup

½ Lime Juice

2 dashes Burlesque Bitters (Tiki Bitters)

Combine ingredients and shake well. Strain over crushed ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Crooked Paloma

1 can of Crook & Marker Grapefruit

1 ounce blanco tequila

½ ounce fresh lime juice

Grapefruit slice for garnish

Combine ingredients in a glass over ice and mix. Garnish with a grapefruit or lime slice.

SuperBloom Punch Created by Mark Stoddard, Hendrick’s Gin Brand Ambassador

1 part Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice

2/3 part Hibiscus Tea

½ part Lemon Juice

½ part Lillet Rose (or Cocchi Rosato)

¼ part Simple Syrup

¼ part Crème de Cassis

1 part Sparkling Water

Combine ingredients in punch bowl over large block of ice and stir. Garnish with a combination of fresh berries & edible flowers.

Sunset at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood

2 oz Casamigos Tequila Blanco

1 oz Lime Juice

.75 oz Agave Nectar

¼ Slice of Fresno Chile Pepper – Muddled

Pinch of Cilantro

Top of Fresno Chile Pepper

In an empty vessel muddle all your ingredients together, shake and strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube.

Iced Irish Coffee Created by Tim Herlihy, National Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W.

2 parts Tullamore D.E.W. Original

1 teaspoon Ground Espresso

2 teaspoons Demerara Sugar

3 parts Cold Brew Coffee

Fresh Cream

Combine whiskey and espresso in a small bowl; let stand 15 minutes. Strain whiskey through a coffee filter into a cocktail shaker. Meanwhile, stir sugar and 2 tsp. hot water in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. Add demerara syrup and cold brew to cocktail shaker; fill with ice. Shake until outside of shaker is frosty, about 30 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass filled with ice and top with cream.

Lavender Spritzer

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

1.5 oz. Lavender syrup

.5 oz. Fresh lemon juice

.5 oz. Grapefruit juice

2 Dashes lavender bitters

Top off with grapefruit soda water

Add all ingredients into a shaker and shake vigorously for 8-10 seconds. Strain into a Collins glass and add fresh ice. Garnish with a lavender sprig and lemon peel.

Botanical Spritz

1 1/2 ounces Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint Vodka (can also substitute other flavors Grapefruit & Rose or Peach & Orange Blossom)

3 ounces Fever Tree Club Soda

Ice

Cucumber slices, to garnish

Mint sprigs, to garnish

Spiced Pineapple Rum Punch *Batch Cocktail

1 cup Kōloa Spice Rum

0.5 cup Kōloa White Rum

2.5 cup Fresh Pineapple Juice

1 cup Fresh Orange Juice

0.5 cup Lime Juice

Few Drops – Citrus Bitters

1 cup – Ginger Ale

1 cup – Lemon Lime Soda

Combine the rum, juices, simple syrup and bitters in a pitcher without ice. Let chill a few hours before serving to blend the flavors. Use fresh pressed/squeezed juices if possible, for fresher flavor. Garnish: Use Simple Syrup to create a Cinnamon sugar rim and garnish pineapple wedge.

Peach Palmer

1 part E&J Peach Brandy

1 part Iced Tea

1 part Lemonade

Shake, pour into a cocktail glass, add ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

Tennessee Buck

1.5 oz Uncle Nearest Premium Aged Whiskey

0.5 oz ginger liqueur

Ginger beer

Fresh lime

Combine all ingredients into a wine or collins glass over ice. Top with ginger beer and fresh lime.

The Major from the newly renovated POV of W Washington DC.

1.75 oz Bulleit Rye

1 oz Carpano Antica Formula

0.25 oz Wilm Cherry Brandy

1 tbsp Kubler Swiss Absinth

Pour 2.75 oz from the barrel. Stir over ice. Finish with orange peel.

Watermelon Le Twist

1.3oz CÎROC Summer Watermelon

.6oz Lemonade

1.3oz Soda

.3oz Splash of Cranberry

Pour the ingredients in a tall glass filled with cubed ice. Garnish with a lime wheel, fresh watermelon wheel & sprig of fresh mint.

The Garden Rose Available at Gitano Jungle Room

1oz Volcan de mi Tierra Blanco

.75oz St Germain

.75oz Simple

.75oz Lemon

4 Shakes Rose Water

1 Muddled Strawberry

Shake and Strain into Coupe Glass. Top with Cava and garnish with mixed Dried Flowers.

“At Home” Frosé at Mondrian Terrace

Serves 4-6

1 bottle 750ml Rosé (your choice but we love Chateau de Berne Romance Rosé)

5 oz. Tito’s vodka

2 oz. Marie Brizard Grapefruit Liqueur

2 oz. Marie Brizard Watermelon Liqueur

1/4 peeled grapefruit

1 cup or around 5-6 spoon scoops of watermelon

1 tsp or a spoonful of sugar

3 oz. Lemon juice

3 oz. Orange juice

4-6 Strawberries

Pinch of salt

1 to 2 cups of ice (the more ice you add the more solid the Frosé!)

Blend away and enjoy! Pour into glasses, top with Blue Curacao for a splash of color.

Born in the LES at Boulton & Watt

2 1/4 oz. Ten to One Rum

3/4 oz. Mint Simple Syrup

1/4 oz. Blue Curaçao

1 oz. Lime Juice

Add Blue Curaçao to an empty glass. Fill glass with crushed ice. Shake remaining ingredients, and pour slowly over crushed ice. Dash of Angostura and Peychauds Bitters liberally over the top. Garnish with mint leaves.

Summer Old Fashioned at Refinery Rooftop

2 oz. Woodford Reserve Bourbon

.5 oz Marie Brizard Peach

3 Dashes Fee Brothers Peach Bitters

Stir down and garnish with an orange peel

Summer Lovin’

4 ounces Barefoot Canned Rosé Spritzer (1/2 a can)

1 cup fresh watermelon – seedless

6-8 large fresh strawberries – hulled

1 ounce simple syrup

Watermelon wedge garnish

Place watermelon, strawberries and simple syrup in a blender (no ice). Blend until smooth. Pour into a tall glass over ice. Top with half a can of Barefoot Canned Rosé Spritzer.

THRIVE Sunseeker Rosé

SUNSEEKER ROSÉ brings the sun to every gathering and makes snapping that Instagram photo effortless. With vibrant hints of raspberry and strawberry leading up to a bright, crisp finish, this light pink rosé not only packs the flavors of summer but has the style to match.

Blood Orange Moon Created by Sarah Rosner of Bourbon Steak at the Four Seasons Hotel Washington D.C.

2 oz. Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

.25 oz. raw honey syrup

1 oz. fresh lemon juice

1 oz. fresh blood orange juice

Top with cold soda water (approx. 2 oz)

Served in a Collins glass.

Framboise Smash form BLT Prime in Doral

2 oz. Woodford Reserve

1 oz. Lime Juice

.5 Simple Syrup

5 Raspberries

Muddle raspberries and combine all contents into a cocktail shaker. Shake four times and strain into a tall Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and one raspberry.

WTRMLN Aperol Spritz

3oz Prosecco

2oz WTRMLN WTR

2oz Aperol

Splash of Ginger Juice (or ginger beer)

(optional) ice cubes

Place a few ice cubes in a wine glass, add the Prosecco or another Brut sparkling wine, the Aperol and WTRMLN WTR. Top with a splash of the ginger juice, garnish with a slice of watermelon, and serve.

Margarita POPTail

½ ounce Corralejo Tequila

1 ounce limeade

1 ounce pink lemonade

1 slice kiwi fruit

½ chopped strawberries

Mix each pop individually in mixing cups. Fill popsicle molds (silicone is best). Place in freezer for approximately 5 hours. Remove from mold and consume immediately or place in freezer bag for later.

Strawberry Mint Lemonade Punch, Courtesy of Beautiful Booze

½ bottle of Seagram’s Extra Smooth Vodka

¼ cup of mint syrup

2 cups of Pink Lemonade

½ cup of soda water

½ cup of chopped Strawberries

Garnish with lemon slices and springs of mint

Add all ingredients to a pitcher over ice. Stir then garnish with lemon slices and mint sprigs.

It’s Just Peachy Punch

12 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

4 oz Aperol

8 oz grilled peach basil syrup

4 oz fresh lemon juice

Combine ingredients in a bowl or pitcher with ice, fresh basil leaves, lemon wheels, and grilled peach slices. Top with a dry Prosecco and a splash of club soda.

SVEDKA Pineapple Frosé

2 Parts Svedka Rosé

0.75 Parts Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 Parts Pineapple Juice

0.5 Parts Simple Syrup

5 Berries (Frozen) Strawberry

COMBINE all ingredients in a blender. ADD one cup of ice. BLEND until smooth. POUR into a footed pilsner glass. GARNISH with pineapple leaf and strawberry

Casa Noble Pineapple Punch

1.5 oz Casa Noble Crystal Tequila

0.5 oz lime juice

1 oz pineapple juice

0.75 oz simple syrup

Soda water

Dash bitters

Pineapple wedge

Place Casa Noble, lime juice, pineapple juice, and simple syrup into shaker with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass; top with soda and bitters. Garnish with pineapple wedge.

Royal Peach Tea

1.5 oz Crown Royal Peach

6.0 oz Iced Tea

1 Slice of Lemon or Peach

Fill a mason jar with crushed ice. Add Crown Royal Peach and iced tea. Stir gently then garnish with a lemon or peach slice (or both!)

Ruffino Paradiso Cocktail

5 oz. Ruffino Prosecco

.75 oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

5-6 Raspberries

1 cup Ice

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend. Pour into a coupe and garnish with fresh raspberries on top!

Sunset Spritz from Estuary

Gin

Prosecco

Raspberry Balsamic Shrub

Rosemary

Rum-Around Available exclusively at The Lookup

1.5 BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho

0.75 parts Lemon

0.5 parts Strawberry purée

3 dashes of Orange Bitters

0.25 part simple syrup

Topped with Sparkling Rosé

Shaken (except rosé) served on the rocks in a wine glass.

Lemon Cucumber Cocktail

2 Cucumber Slices

2 oz. Sparkling Ice Classic Lemonade

1 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Brewed Green Tea, Chilled

½ oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

Lemonade Sparkling Ice

In a chilled highball glass, muddle the cucumber then add the vodka, green tea, and lemon juice. Fill the glass halfway with ice and float with Lemonade Sparkling Ice.

Island Mule

1.5 oz. JAJA Blanco

1.5oz Pineapple Juice

½ oz. fresh lime juice

2-3 dashes grapefruit bitters

Top with Ginger Beer

Garnish Lemon Peel

Pineapple Aperitif Spritzer

6 oz Stella Artois Spritzer

.75 oz vodka

.75 oz Italian aperitif

2 pineapple chunks

1 mint sprig

1 orange wheel

Summer Sunset from Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown

2 oz Milagro Blanco Tequila

.75 oz Elderflower

.75 Pamplemousse

.75 Lime Juice

Club Soda

In a tin with ice, combine all ingredients excluding the club soda and shake. Strain over fresh ice in a salt rimmed glass. Top with club soda and garnish with a lime wheel.

The Pompelmo Rosa from PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Lillet Blanc

1.25 oz Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

Combine all ingredients, except bubbles, in shaker and shake with ice. Pour contents into a wine glass with fresh ice and top it off with Prosecco. Garnish with an orange wheel.

#2 from The Lookup

1.5 oz Calle 23 Blanco

.5 oz Grapefruit

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Ancho Reyes Verde

Pomegranate Syrup

Pinch of Pink Sea Salt

Combine all ingredients to a tin over ice and shake. Coat the glass with a spiced rim (salt, sugar, pomegranate dust and cayenne) and strain into a highball with fresh ice. Sprinkle in a pinch of pink sea salt.

Beauty Elixir found at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles

1.5 oz The Botanist

.5 oz Campo Viejo Cava Brut

.75 oz Puree Funkin Strawberry

.5 oz Cucumber Water

.25 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Simple Syrup

Lime Chip

Combine all ingredients (except the Cava Brut) to a tin over ice and shake. Strain into a coup glass and top it off with Campo Viejo Cava Brut. Garnish with a lime chip and enjoy!

Peppered Peach Tom Collins

1 ½ parts Bombay Sapphire® Gin

¾ part Fresh lemon juice

½ part Simple Syrup

1 ½ parts Peach iced tea

Pinch of black pepper

3 parts club soda

Add all the ingredients of the cocktail, except the club soda, into a highball glass. Add ice and stir well for 30 seconds. Add ice again and top with 3 parts of club soda. Garnish with peach slice.

Suffering Bastard

2 cl Monkey 47

2 cl bourbon

2 cl lime juice

2 dashes bitter

10 cl ginger ale

Passionate Rum Punch from Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

2 oz light rum

2 oz passion fruit puree

1/2 oz fresh lemon juice

Top it of with Prosecco( + or -) 2 oz

Chartreuse Swizzle from Le Zoo

1.5 oz Green Chartreuse

1 oz Pineapple Juice

.5 oz Velvet Falernum

.75 oz Lime Juice

Campfire Spiked S’mores Milkshake from Sugar Factory

3 Scoops Chocolate Ice Cream

1 Scoop Coffee Ice Cream

2oz Virginia Black Whiskey

1oz Espresso

1oz Toasted Marshmallow Syrup

The Delia from 1 Hotel South Beach

1.5 oz. Appleton Reserve

0.50 oz. Chareau Aloe Liqueur

1 oz. Simple Syrup

0.75 oz. Lemon

3 oz Coconut Water

1 Coconut Shell

SKYY Bicycle Fix

2 parts SKYY Infusions® California Apricot

3⁄4 part Fresh Lemon Juice

3⁄4 part Simple Syrup

HAPA from TAO Chicago

1.5 oz Knob Creek Bourbon

0.75 oz Benedictine

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz Tamarind syrup (Tamarind can be found in any Oriental grocery store. 1 cup water, half cup sugar and the paste can be cooked in a pan until it gets thicker and it would stay fresh in fridge for 2 weeks)

Float of Yamazaki 12-year Japanese Whisky

Blackberry Mint from Steak 48

2 oz Plantation 3 Star Rum

.75 oz Canton ginger liqueur

1 oz Barmalade Blackberry Mint

.75 oz lime juice

Mint Julep

1.25 oz. Blade & Bow

.5 oz. Demerara Syrup

Mint

Add ingredients to a Julep Cup

Gently muddle mint to express the oils

Add crushed ice

Garnish with a mint sprig

Star Spangled Spritz

1.75 oz Ambrosia Aperitivo

0.25 oz soda water

2.5 oz Prosecco

Garnish with an orange slice

The Heirloom Pear from Arba, NYC

Green pears marinated in white wine. Add mint, 2oz green apple puree. Shake over ice, strain, topped with prosecco. Pour in kedem Chablis and garnished fresh pear heart.

Spicy Paloma

1 ½ parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

¾ part fresh ruby red grapefruit juice

¾ part fresh lime juice

½ part agave syrup

Jalapeño

Grapefruit

Watermelon + Dragon Fruit Margarita

1 Daily Harvest Watermelon + Dragon Fruit smoothie

2 oz. tequila

Coconut Water

Add 2 oz. of tequila to Daily Harvest’s Watermelon + Dragon Fruit smoothie, fill the rest with coconut water, and blend.

Ketel One Spring Garden

45ml Ketel One Vodka

10ml sugar syrup

20ml fresh lemon

65ml fresh pressed apple juice

3 fresh raspberries 8 fresh mint leaves

Coconut Crusher

1 part 1800 Coconut

3 parts pineapple juice

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and add ice. Shake hard for 10 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass and garnish with pineapple.

Sparkling Fiesta Margarita

4 oz. Jose Cuervo White Sangria Margarita

1 oz. Sparkling water

Pour over ice and garnish with mint, lime, apple and orange

Nick of Thyme available at Casa Bocado

1.5 oz Don Papa Rum

0.5 oz fresh kiwi puree

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz agave nectar

0.25 oz thyme liqueur

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice and shake vigorously. Finely strain into a large rocks glass over ice and garnish with a slice of fresh kiwi.

Cucumber Pink Cranberry Collins Recipe

1 oz gin or vodka

1 oz sour mix

4 oz Ocean Spray® Pink Cranberry Juice Cocktail

2-3 oz lemon-lime soda

5 cucumber slices

Fill a tall glass with ice. Add vodka, sour mix, juice, and cucumber slices. Top with lemon-lime soda and garnish with a cucumber ribbon.

Sage Against The Machine

50ml Beefeater Dry

40ml pressed apple juice

10ml fresh lemon juice

5ml sugar syrup

Small pinch of sea salt

2-3 sage leaves

Top with soda water

Add all ingredients, except for the soda, to a cocktail shaker and shake hard. Add soda water to a tall glass over ice then fine strain the rest of the cocktail into the glass and top with more soda if required. Garnish.

B&V Spiked Seltzer Summer Pear Dew

1 can BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer Pear Elderflower

1 oz Pear Brandy

1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

8 Mint Leaves

(Mint, Chamomile Blossoms for garnish)

Combine the pear brandy, lemon juice and elderflower liqueur into a glass. Add the 8 mint leaves and muddle in the liquid until blended. Transfer contents to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, and loose strain over a large ice cubes in a collins glass. (Some visible mint speckles are okay) Top off the remaining glass with BON & VIV Spiked Seltzer, and garnish with a generous bouquet of fresh mint and chamomile blossoms.

Everything Zen

1 ½ oz KEEL Vodka

1 oz Pineapple

½ tsp Matcha

¾ oz Honey Syrup

½ oz Fresh Lime

Build in a glass over ice, stir, and top with soda. Garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary. Combine all ingredients, shake, and strain over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Janapolitan from Cleo South Beach

2 oz Vodka

1 Strawberry

3 Basil Leaves

1 oz St-Germain

1 oz Simple Syrup

0.5 oz Lime Juice

In a cocktail shaker, muddle strawberry and basil leaves until strawberry is thoroughly mashed. Add vodka, St-Germain, simple syrup, lime juice and ice, and shake. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with half a strawberry.

Strawberry Daiquiri (JL Remix) from Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co.

1.5 oz Bacardi Superior

0.5 oz Manzanilla Sherry

2 Strawberries

0.5 oz Lime

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

Pinch of Salt & Pepper

Muddle two fresh strawberries in a shaker, then add all other ingredients with Ice. Shake and strain into glass. If you want to get fancy: Garnish with a skewered half strawberry dusted in pepper.

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG (375ML half-bottle)

A sparkling wine with a clean, pleasantly fruity bouquet, reminiscent of rennet apples and peach blossom. Its flavor is rounded and well-balanced

Pomegranate Spritz from Plated

2 tablespoons pomegranate juice

1/2 cup Prosecco

1 oz. whiskey

For garnish: lemon peel or ¼ cup pomegranate arils (seeds)

Fill a glass ¼ way with ice. Add 2 tablespoons pomegranate juice, fill 1/2 way with Prosecco, and top with 1 oz. whiskey. Garnish with a lemon peel or pomegranate arils. Enjoy!

Ginger Mint Lemonade by Trevor Schneider, National Reyka Ambassador

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1 parts Fresh Lemon juice

¾ parts Simple syrup

½ Ginger syrup*

Top soda

Small handful of Mint

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker except soda. Shake, double strain, garnish and serve in a Collins glass. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

*Ginger Syrup: Combine equal parts fresh ginger juice and sugar. Add heat to devolve the sugar. (1:1) – 32oz Ginger juice to 32oz Sugar (yields 50 oz)

Tropical Storm by Anthony Bohlinger, East Coast Sailor Jerry Ambassador

2 parts Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

2 parts Pineapple Purée

3 parts Ginger Beer

Fresh Lime Juice, From 1/2 lime, plus extra wedges for garnish

2 dashes Aromatic Bitters

Fill a high-ball glass with ice and pour in all but the rum. Stir to combine. Pour the rum on top and garnish with a lime wedge and pineapple slice. Add a swizzle stick to the drink to stir the rum together when served.

Mercadito by Jaime Salas, National Milagro Ambassador

2 Parts Milagro Silver

¾ Part Agave Nectar

1 Part Fresh Lime Juice

4 Cucumber Slices

1 Pinch Cilantro

1 Thin Jalapeno Slice

Muddle cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño slice in a Boston shaker. Add remaining ingredients and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice. Garnish cocktail with cucumber slice and cilantro sprig.

Wolves in the Garden by Camille Austin, National Montelobos and Ancho Reyes Ambassador

1¼ part Montelobos Espadín

¾ part Ancho Reyes Verde

½ peeled Kiwi

¾ part fresh Lime Juice

½ part Simple Syrup

2 dashes Celery Bitters

Pinch of salt

Muddle kiwi in a shaker, then combine all ingredients and shake well. Serve over fresh ice in a Rocks or divide for a share size portion in 2 Veladora glasses. Garnish with mint bouquet and kiwi wheels.

Modern Greyhound

1.5oz Belvedere Vodka

.5oz Aperol

3oz fresh grapefruit juice

1oz tonic water

Place all ingredients except for tonic water into a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain in a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with tonic water and garnish with a slice of grapefruit and a pinch of fresh sea salt.

El Altiplano Verde (The Green Highland)

1.5 oz. Camarena Silver Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Kale & Cucumber Juice

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Nectar

Top with Q Sparkling Lemon

Add ingredients (except Q Sparkling Lemon) into a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake together to combine/chill. Strain into a highball glass encrusted with Chipotle, and top with Q Sparkling Lemon.