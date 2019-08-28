Kylie Jenner opened up about her one-year-old daughter Stormi and how she’s growing up so fast in a red carpet interview at the premiere of her boyfriend Travis Scott’s Netflix documentary ‘Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly’ on Aug. 27.

Kylie Jenner, 22, sounded like a proud mom when she happily talked about her one-year-old daughter Stormi, during her red carpet appearance at the premiere of her boyfriend Travis Scott‘s Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly in Santa Monica, CA on the night of Aug. 27! When asked how she feels about the release of the doc, which features her pregnancy with Stormi as well as her birth, Kylie admitted she was thrilled. “I’m so excited!” she told E! News. “I actually refrained from watching the final final cut, and I’ve only seen when he was editing and stuff, so I’m excited.” She then went on to admit that she thinks Stormi is a “scene-stealer” in the feature because she “always steals the scene”.

Kylie also opened up about Stormi’s moments outside the film, including her recent achievements. “She just says a new word everyday,” she gushed. “This morning it was trampoline. I’m like, ‘How do you know how to say trampoline? You’re one and a half.’ She’s so smart.” When asked what her “mom win of the week was” aka what she got Stormi to do that she’s happy about, Kylie chose a moment involving food. “She tried green beans,” she happily said.

Kylie’s doting interview about her precious tot wasn’t the only headline-making moment at the premiere. It was also little Stormi’s red carpet debut. Kylie and Travis took their baby girl to the event and posed as a family on the carpet as they held her and showed her off. She wore an adorable green camouflage top and matching pants with white sneakers to the screening and it was definitely one of the cutest appearances of the night.

We can’t wait to see more public appearances that involve Stormi as she gets older!