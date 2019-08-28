JWoww Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After Fans Suspect She Has A Baby Bump At VMAs

JWoww and boyfriend Zack Clayton are clapping back at trolls on Instagram who said she looked pregnant in a tight dress at the VMAs. They set the record straight about her so-called ‘baby bump.’

The only child Jenni “JWoww” Farley is pregnant with is a food baby! The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, 33, looked absolutely radiant in a tight, sunshine yellow dress at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, where she strolled down the red carpet with her boyfriend, wrestler Zack Clayton. When Zack, 24, and JWoww each shared photos from the August 26 event on Instagram, their fans quickly began asking if JWoww had a bun in the oven after claiming to see a baby bump. JWoww is wearing a very tight dress, and holding her stomach in some of the pics.

After posting his pic, which he captioned, “Most beautiful woman in the world My 👑,” and reading through all of the comments on his post — like “Beautiful 🔥 Is she pregnant?”, Zack took to his Instagram stories to set the record straight. His message read: “Jenni is NOT pregnant. Stop being idiots.” You heard the man! If you need further confirmation, JWoww also responded to some of her commenters. “Hmm sneaky preggas?” one commenter wrote, to which JWoww replied, “Nope. Just a burger.” She also thanked her stylist in the post, adding, “next time I won’t eat ice cream and drink too much wine the weeks prior.”

The couple, who started dating in May 2019, are going strong. JWoww bragged about their love life on the August 22 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, telling her friends, “I’m having lots and lots and lots of sex!” Cue footage of JWoww and Zack passionately making out.

And, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, shortly after they started dating, the reality star is once more “open to marriage and having kids.” Though they’re not in any rush to take such a big step, “she’s telling those close to her she’s never felt this way before and is the happiest she’s ever been.”