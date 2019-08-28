Interview
John Stamos Reveals He Spoke To Lori Loughlin The Day The College Scam Broke: ‘I Still Can’t Process It’

John Stamos is still trying to wrap his head around ‘Fuller House’ co-star Lori Loughlin’s college admissions scandal. He reveals that he’s still very close with Lori, who awaits her day in court.

John Stamos is treading lightly around discussions concerning his good friend and on-screen wife, Lori Loughlin and her alleged involvement in “Operation Varsity Blues” — the infamous nationwide college admissions scandal that broke in March. “I gotta be careful,” John, 56, said during an interview with GQ, published on August 28. “I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it.”

When asked if he’s close with Lori, 55, John replied, “Yes,” and explained how the legal situation still has him puzzled. “And I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out,” he admitted. “It doesn’t make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can’t process it still.”

Remaining cautious not to say too much about the matter, John opted not to weigh in on the case. “Whatever happened, I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime,” the actor said.

John and Lori have been close for years, as they played married couple Jesse and Rebecca Katsopolis on the TV series Full House, and its reboot Fuller House, which wraps its five-season run this year. The original first aired in September of 1987 until its final episode date on May 23, 1995.

Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 56, are accused of paying bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, into the University of Southern California. On March 12, the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced it had indicted Lori and Mossimo,  along with 50 other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman, coaches, exam proctors and admissions counselors. All of whom were indicted are accused of paying bribes of up to $6 million, and lying about students’ athletic skills in order to get their children into elite colleges, including, USC, Yale, Stanford, Wake Forest and Georgetown, among others.

Lori and Mossimo allegedly paid $500,000 to admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to falsely identify their two daughters as recruits to the USC crew team, despite Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose never playing the sport. While the other defendants agreed to a guilty plea in April, the actress and her husband entered a not guilty plea. Lori and Mossimo were due back in court in Boston on August 27, where they were pictured outside the courthouse. The case is still ongoing.